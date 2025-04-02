Nintendo Switch 2 - Release Date, Price, Games, Accessories, and More - Article

Nintendo earlier today held the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct revealing new details on the upcoming video game console.

The Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen. A Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen. Pre-orders will open on April 9.

"Nintendo Switch 2 is the next step in at-home gaming that can be taken on the go based on eight years of play and discovery that began with Nintendo Switch," said Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa. "With its new features that expand the possibilities of gaming experiences, I truly believe that Nintendo Switch 2 is a leap forward in our journey of putting smiles on the faces of everyone that Nintendo touches."

The Nintendo Switch 2 includes:

Nintendo Switch 2 console

Joy-Con 2 controllers (L+R)

Joy-Con 2 Grip

Joy-Con 2 Straps

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock

Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter

USB-C Charging Cable

As far as accessories the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller will cost $79.99 / £74.99, while the GameCube wireless controller will cost $64.99 / £59.99. The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera will cost $59.99 / £49.99. A Nintendo-branded 256 GB MicroSD Express card will cost $54.99 / £49.99.

UK My Nintendo Store states the Nintendo-branded MicroSD Express card and GameCube wireless controller will at first only be available to those who pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 console.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership on the Switch 2 will be getting Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics on June 5.

GameCube titles available at launch include F-Zero GX, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, SOULCALIBUR II, Super Mario Sunshine, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, Super Mario Strikers, Chibi-Robo, Luigi’s Mansion, and Pokémon Colosseum. More games are planned to be added.

Mario Kart World is the main first-party launch title.

"Put the pedal to the metal in Mario Kart World, a brand-new experience set in a vast interconnected environment.

"Race seamlessly across connected courses that deliver Mario Kart racing like never before. Twenty-four drivers can compete in a race. Participate in the new Knockout Tour mode, where you’ll barrel through back-to-back courses and checkpoints, with no pit stops along the way. If a player doesn’t make it to each checkpoint at a high-enough placement, they will be eliminated. And in Free Roam, it’s possible to go off the racetrack and drive in any direction you wish, explore areas that pique your interest and take some photos at scenic spots with a group of friends."

Nintendo also announced Donkey Kong Bananza for the Switch 2. It will launch on July 17.

"Crash, bash, and climb through nearly everything in DK’s path and tear off chunks of terrain to swing around and throw in groundbreaking exploration. The more that is demolished with powerful punches, the more areas open up to discover. Break on through this adventure full of mayhem, surprises and bananas."

Nintendo also revealed Kirby Air Riders, which will launch later this year, Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, which will launch alongside the console on June 5, and Drag x Drive, which will launch this Summer.

"Kirby Air Riders, a brand-new title originated from the Nintendo GameCube classic racing-action game Kirby Air Ride, and Masahiro Sakurai, the director of the Super Smash Bros. series, was announced for release this year.

"The trailer revealed a dramatic introduction of Kirby on his Warp Star machine and other Kirby air riders on a variety of unique machines, as they joined together on a racetrack."

Koei Tecmo announced Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment will launch this Winter for the Switch 2.

FromSoftware announced the Switch 2 exclusive, The Duskbloods, which will launch in 2026. The developer also announced Elden Ring Tarnished Edition will launch later this year for the Switch 2.

Other third-party games announced for the Switch 2 include Street Fighter 6, Borderlands 4, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma, Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster, Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion, and more.

Multiple original Nintendo Switch games will be getting enhancements on the Nintendo Switch 2 called "Nintendo Switch 2 Edition."

The Switch 2 version of the games need to be purchased separately or as an upgrade for owners of the Switch 1 versions.

Confirmed games that will have a "Nintendo Switch 2 Edition" include Super Mario Party Jamboree, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Metroid Prime 4 Beyond, and Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Several original Switch games will also be getting free updates for the Switch 2 that will improve the "playability."

The list of games that will be getting a free update for Switch 2 includes:

Arms

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Clubhouse Games 51 Worldwide Classics

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Game Builder Garage

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet

Big Brain Academy Brain vs Brain

