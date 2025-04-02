Nintendo Considered Calling Switch 2 the Super Nintendo Switch - News

/ 542 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch 2 Producer Kouichi Kawamoto in Director Takuhiro Dohta in a Q&A revealed Nintendo considered calling the Switch 2 the Super Nintendo Switch.

"There were a lot of ideas for the name, and we really struggled to find the right one," said Kawamoto.

"We even considered ideas like 'Super Nintendo Switch.' However, Super NES, which came out after the NES, couldn’t play NES games. Since Switch 2 can play Switch games, it didn't feel right to use the same naming convention as Super NES. Switch 2 is a new system with improved performance, but we'd like players who get their hands on it not to focus on the specs, but rather to think of it as the latest system developed by Nintendo."

"So, in the hope that it becomes the new standard for Nintendo Switch, we named it Nintendo Switch 2." Dohta added, "That’s right. From the beginning of development, we wanted Switch 2 to be a system that can be enjoyed by a wide variety of players. This hasn’t changed from Switch to Switch 2. "I also wanted to create an experience that as many players as possible could enjoy, rather than an experience made specially for those who prefer high-performance hardware. So, we wanted a name that would communicate simply to potential customers that, if you're considering buying a Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 is the newest system." Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen in the US. A Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen. Pre-orders will open on April 9.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles