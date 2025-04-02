Several Switch 1 Games are Getting Free Switch 2 Updates - News

Nintendo earlier today announced several original Nintendo Switch games will be getting enhancements on the Nintendo Switch 2 called "Nintendo Switch 2 Edition" that will be available to be purchased separately or as a paid upgrade for owners of the Switch 1 versions.

Nintendo has now revealed several Switch 1 games will be getting free updates for the Switch 2 that will improve the "playability."

"By connecting your Nintendo Switch 2 to the internet, you can download free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games. The contents of these free updates will differ depending on the game," said Nintendo.

Switch 2 Director Takuhiro Dohta on Switch 2 backwards compatibility stated, "When we tried running Switch games on Switch 2, there were some where loading times became faster, or game performance became more stable, so we realized that the overall gameplay experience could improve. And as mentioned previously, GameChat will also be available for Switch games that are played on Switch 2. Even for previously released games, there are opportunities to add value in the sense that it can enhance and change the gameplay experience. We understand that people buy new hardware so they can play new games created for it, so we've developed Switch 2 with that in mind.

"However, it's safe to say that Switch 2 is a system with new strengths in the sense that it adds value to Switch games that players already own. We'll take advantage of those strengths in the future to further enhance the gameplay experience of Switch games.

"We believe there are many things we can do, such as making Switch games compatible with GameShare through free updates, as well as leveraging Switch 2's processing power to enable games to run in higher resolution and with a smoother frame rate."

The list of games that will be getting a free update for Switch 2 includes:

Arms

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Clubhouse Games 51 Worldwide Classics

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Game Builder Garage

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet

Big Brain Academy Brain vs Brain

Super Mario Party Jamboree, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Metroid Prime 4 Beyond, and Pokémon Legends Z-A will be getting paid Switch 2 versions / upgrades.

