Elden Ring Tarnished Edition Announced for Switch 2 - News

/ 894 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

FromSoftware has announced Elden Ring Tarnished Edition for the Nintendo Switch 2. It will launch in 2025.

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition includes the base game, the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, new armor, and a new Torrent appearance customization feature.

View the announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles