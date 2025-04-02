Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Will Also Launch for Switch 2 on August 27 - News

posted 5 hours ago

Marvelous announced Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar will also launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, alongside the previously announced Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam versions on August 27.

The standard physical edition will be available for $49.99 on Switch and $59.99 on Switch 2. A physical Premium Edition will be available for $69.99 on Switch and $79.99 on Switch 2 and includes a plush Suffolk sheep, a cloth poster, a physical art book with over 115 pages of artwork, and an original soundtrack CD.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Inspired by the classic handheld title, Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar builds up and improves on the original in every conceivable way. The world is bigger and more alive than ever thanks to incredible new visuals, new characters, an expanded story, and full character voice work in story events—a series first. Take advantage of Zephyr Town’s unique weather, using the wind to make travel and farm tasks a breeze!

Zephyr Town’s bazaar was once one of the grandest in the world, drawing customers and peddlers from all four corners of the globe. These days, though, the bazaar has more tumbleweeds than customers. It’s up to you to turn its fortunes around! Raise animals, harvest crops, craft rare delicacies, then sell your wares at your very own stall in the bazaar. As the bazaar business grows, new goods and services will arrive, which you can use to improve your farm. Help return prosperity to the bazaar, and Zephyr Town will thrive once again!

