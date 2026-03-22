Nintendo Switch Outsells DS to Become Best-Selling Nintendo Platform of All-Time - Sales

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The Nintendo Switch has outsold the lifetime sales of the Nintendo DS to become the best-selling Nintendo platform of all-time, according to VGChartz estimates.

The Switch has sold an estimated 154.16 million units worldwide as of February 2026, while the DS sold 154.02 million units lifetime.

Up next for the Switch is the best-selling video game platform of all-time, the PlayStation 2, with just over 160 million units sold lifetime. The Switch needs to sell around another six million units to outsell the PS2.

The exact total number of units sold for the PS2 isn't known, however, Sony did announce the PS2 sold over 160 million lifetime, while the number of units manufactured is 160,636,885, according to former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden.

Breaking down the sales of the Switch by region, it has sold an estimated 53.84 million units in North America, 39.71 million units in Europe, 36.66 million units in Japan, and 23.95 million units in the rest of the world.

This compares to the DS, which sold 57.92 million units in North America, 51.84 million units in Europe, 32.99 million units in Japan, and 11.28 million units in the rest of the world.

Breaking down sales of the Switch in Europe even further, it has sold 7.44 million units in the UK, 8.98 million in France, and 7.70 million in Germany.

Shipment figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 155.37 million units as of December 31, 2025, while 1,500.1 million Switch games had been shipped lifetime.

Here is a list of the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games, according to Nintendo's shipment figures through December 2025:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 70.59 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 49.32 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 37.44 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 33.64 million Super Mario Odyssey – 30.27 million Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet – 28.08 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 27.08 million The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 22.40 million Super Mario Party – 21.28 million New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 18.80 million

The Switch launched worldwide on March 3, 2017, while the DS released in North America in November 2004, in Japan in December 2004, and in Europe in March 2005.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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