Nintendo Switch 2 Has 46 3rd-Party Games Confirmed

There have so far been 46 third-party games announced coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. This includes 17 confirmed for launch on June 5.
Nintendo Switch 2 third-party games available at launch:
- Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer
- Bravely Default Flying Fairy: HD Remaster
- Civilization VII
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
- Deltarune
- Fast Fusion
- Fortnite
- Hitman: World of Assassination: Signature Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
- Split Fiction
- Street Fighter 6
- Survival Kids
- Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut
Nintendo Switch 2 third-party games available after launch:
- Borderlands 4
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion
- The Duskbloods
- EA Sports FC
- EA Sports Madden NFL
- Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition
- Enter the Gungeon 2
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Goodnight Universe
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Human Fall Flat 2
- Marvel Cosmic Invasion
- NBA 2K
- No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files
- Professor Layton and the New World of Steam
- Project 007
- Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army
- Reanimal
- Shadow Labyrinth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
- Tamagotchi Plaza
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4
- Two Point Museum
- WWE 2K
- Wild Hearts S
- Witchbrook
Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.
this feels like a massive launch lineup, no? Alongside MKW, Deltarune, and GCN. (Well…It’s significantly larger than NSW w/ 5 games lol. IDK much about launch lineups other than that.)
NSW launched with BOTW though
Yeah its funny there was that rumor like last week I think that said Nintendo was gonna have a two phase launch plan with mostly first party games early on and third party in the Fall, in reality it's the exact opposite haha. Third party support looks incredible, even from day 1, while first party support, other than the extremely great looking Mario Kart, looks rather lackluster. At this point a lot of the strength of the first party launch period support is gonna depend on if DK Bananza can reinvent DK as a mega selling Mario-like game. If DK isn't a huge critical and commercial success that is a major system seller then Nintendo better have a hell of a first party lineup coming this summer and Fall.
Didn't they delay the system to 2025 in order to have games ready?? Like, were they just talking about third party games?? haha. Cuz the fact that they delayed it from presumably holiday 2024 to June 2025 would make one think we'd be looking at a robust Mario, MK, DK June/July launch lineup, with more coming soon after, not Mario Kart possibly having to hold the system largely on its own for several months and Mario nowhere in sight.
Third party support for sure is stellar at least. Cyberpunk, DeltaRune, Hogwarts Legacy, Street Fighter 6, Civ VII along with a bunch more all on launch day itself is a heck of a day 1. And the overall third party support means the past 2-3 decades of Nintendo being shunned from having major AAA 3rd party libraries is officially over. Also GC being added day 1 is awesome and oh now I see there's a bunch more than just the 3 games they showed off so that's a great day 1 GC release too for the Expansion Pack.
It's a good news bad news situation. Everything other than brand new Nintendo games looks incredible, but new Nintendo games after MK World is just a big question mark given that the only other main thing is the untested 3D DK rather than the rock solid mega hit that 3D Mario always is.
If I didn't have a PlayStation or Xbox, I'd be super hyped with Switch 2's current lineup.
Since I do, I'm a little disappointed. They really need one more huge game for 2025 whether it's 3D Mario or something else.