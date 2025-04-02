Nintendo Switch 2 Has 46 3rd-Party Games Confirmed - News

There have so far been 46 third-party games announced coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. This includes 17 confirmed for launch on June 5.

Nintendo Switch 2 third-party games available at launch:

Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer

Bravely Default Flying Fairy: HD Remaster

Civilization VII

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Deltarune

Fast Fusion

Fortnite

Hitman: World of Assassination: Signature Edition

Hogwarts Legacy

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Split Fiction

Street Fighter 6

Survival Kids

Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut

Nintendo Switch 2 third-party games available after launch:

Borderlands 4

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion

The Duskbloods

EA Sports FC

EA Sports Madden NFL

Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition

Enter the Gungeon 2

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Goodnight Universe

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Human Fall Flat 2

Marvel Cosmic Invasion

NBA 2K

No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

Project 007

Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army

Reanimal

Shadow Labyrinth

Star Wars Outlaws

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Tamagotchi Plaza

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4

Two Point Museum

WWE 2K

Wild Hearts S

Witchbrook

