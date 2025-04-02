Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion Launches September 5 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 389 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Marvelous and developer First Studio announced Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 5.

The standard physical edition is priced at $69.99, while the physical Limited Edition is priced at $99.99 and includes a copy of the game, an original soundtrack CD with 15 tracks, an art book, a set of three flight tags, a set of three patches, and an acrylic standee.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From Marvelous First Studio comes an action-packed new entry in the Daemon X Machina series. Fly into battle in your customized Arsenal, unleashing a variety of attacks tailored to your playstyle. Feel the exhilaration of fast-paced combat as you freely explore a deadly and dangerous open world on land or in the air. After taking down your foes, collect their weapons and equipment, and upgrade your skills to expand your options on the battlefield. Suit up for a dark sci-fi story where you can face titanic boss battles alone or with up to two other players online. New and veteran Daemon X Machina players alike will find a worthy adventure here.

Created and produced by Kenichiro Tsukuda and featuring stunning mechanical designs from Shoji Kawamori, Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion takes the franchise in a dramatic new direction. Join the Reclaimers in their fight against the Axiom. Humanity’s battle for liberation begins now!

A Titanic Evolution

Daemon X Machina‘s high-octane armored action debuts on a new generation of platforms, bringing with it an epic sci-fi adventure, gameplay that’s accessible to newcomers, and an expanded scope sure to satisfy returning fans.

Build a Better You

Now a nimble suit of armor, your Arsenal can be fully customized both in design and in loadout, with the ability to craft or salvage new elements.

Together You Can Make a Difference

Cooperative and asynchronous multiplayer means you never truly fight alone. Team up with friends online to tackle the epic story and battles together.

Beautiful and Deadly

Explore an alien planet in your Arsenal as you battle against mechanical and organic enemies. Trek through the vast open world on foot, fly through the skies, or when all else fails, gallop on horseback across plains, swamps, mountains, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles