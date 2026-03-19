Easy Delivery Co. Launches March 26 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, iOS, and Android - News

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Publisher Oro Interactive and developer Sam C announced Easy Delivery Co. will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android on March 26.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

On PC, players embraced Easy Delivery Co. for its calm pacing and subtle sense of mystery, describing it as a “Cozy, Lynchian Dream” and “A Cozy Yet Creepy Driving Adventure.” With its console release, the full experience arrives on new platforms, inviting players to settle in and explore the snowy roads, finding their way without map indicators, upgrade their truck to reach new areas, and uncover the mystery of why they seem to be the only delivery driver on the route.

In Easy Delivery Co., players take on the role of a delivery driver in a once-lively scenic mountain town now plagued by strange weather. Explore an ordinary town filled with odd secrets as you make deliveries and get to know its mysterious residents. Manage your energy, fuel, and temperature while navigating the challenges that come with each package.

Features:

Three full areas to explore: Mountain Town, Fishing Village, and Snowy Peaks.

Truck upgrades and tools, including snow tires, ice chains, and more.

A full set of Steam achievements and secrets for those hunters out there.

New items and equipment to survive the cold.

Crank up the radio with an original soundtrack of lo-fi, drum and bass, and jungle, created exclusively for the game by artists who set the perfect vibe.

Whether you’re making your daily rounds, upgrading your truck, or chasing deliveries through the snow, Easy Delivery Co. is a cozy drive into something much stranger than it first seems.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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