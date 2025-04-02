Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 Launches June 5 for Switch 2, Switch, PS5, PS4, and PC - News

posted 5 hours ago

tobyfox has announced Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on June 5.

All four chapters will launch for the Switch 2 on June 5 as a launch title.

View the Nintendo Switch 2 announcement trailer below:

