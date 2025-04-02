Multiple Games are Getting Enhancements on the Nintendo Switch 2 - News

Nintendo announced several original Nintendo Switch games will be getting enhancements on the Nintendo Switch 2 called "Nintendo Switch 2 Edition."

The Switch 2 version of the games need to be purchased separately or as an upgrade for owners of the Switch 1 versions.

Confirmed games that will have a "Nintendo Switch 2 Edition" include Super Mario Party Jamboree, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Metroid Prime 4 Beyond, and Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond on the Switch 2 will support mouse controls, and either 4K 60fps HDR visuals or 120fps performance mode. Pokémon Legends Z-A will have enhanced visuals.

The Legend of Zelda games will also feature improved resolutions and frame rates, as well as a new Zelda Notes feature that lets players access a game map on their mobile devices.

Super Mario Party Jamboree will feature mouse controls, audio recognition, improved rumble, and gameplay that utilizes the camera accessory.

View trailers of some of the games getting enhancements below:

