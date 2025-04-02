Multiple Games are Getting Enhancements on the Nintendo Switch 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 718 Views
Nintendo announced several original Nintendo Switch games will be getting enhancements on the Nintendo Switch 2 called "Nintendo Switch 2 Edition."
The Switch 2 version of the games need to be purchased separately or as an upgrade for owners of the Switch 1 versions.
Confirmed games that will have a "Nintendo Switch 2 Edition" include Super Mario Party Jamboree, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Metroid Prime 4 Beyond, and Pokémon Legends Z-A.
Metroid Prime 4 Beyond on the Switch 2 will support mouse controls, and either 4K 60fps HDR visuals or 120fps performance mode. Pokémon Legends Z-A will have enhanced visuals.
The Legend of Zelda games will also feature improved resolutions and frame rates, as well as a new Zelda Notes feature that lets players access a game map on their mobile devices.
Super Mario Party Jamboree will feature mouse controls, audio recognition, improved rumble, and gameplay that utilizes the camera accessory.
View trailers of some of the games getting enhancements below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
i will die on this hill of saying that, as long as Nintendo/Sony isn’t substituting major releases for these minor upgrade releases, then I am perfectly happy paying $10 for 60fps on BotW/TotK/GoW/etc. It’s a small fee for significantly better experience. Free update would obv be preferred, but I’m happy we’re even getting updates at all. This is significantly better than the strategy of releasing ‘Deluxe’ editions at full/higher prices.
Disappointing it's not just a free update.
You'd think they would at leat make it free for the suscibers to their online service.
This will depend on what they're charging but feels potentially a bit scummy for games like BotW and TotK where it sounds like they're locking the console's ability to run them better behind a paywall.
And havr to pay for all of them.thats even worse then what sony did
Didnt you have to pay to upgrade Spiderman, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon ZD and Last of Us?
That are 4 gamss lol ninty already got 6 aaand we all know a lot more to come.
Some PS4 games give you a PS5 version for free, others don't. I had to pay for the Death Stranding PS5 upgrade, but for a lot of my games (Elden Ring, Doom Eternal, Guardians of the Galaxy, Sonic Frontiers) the update is free.
The entire industry has been going downhill for decades now. This is just the next logical decline.