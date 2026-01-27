Overall Game of the Year 2025 - Article

Some years, it's fairly easy to predict the sort of games that will make the shortlist for Overall Game of the Year. And some years it's surprise after surprise after surprise. 2025 was one of the more unpredictable years, for sure, despite a couple of obvious contenders — Ghost of Yōtei and Split Fiction — being highlighted at The Game Awards 2024. But just look at the remaining finalists. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 came out of nowhere and became an instant classic. Donkey Kong Bananza, the first 3D platformer starring the great ape in 26 years, was first announced in April 2025, just three months before launch. And Hollow Knight: Silksong, which had topped so many fans' wishlists for six-plus years, arrived just two weeks after Team Cherry announced its release date, which sent other indie studios scrambling to delay their titles, for fear of being overshadowed.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Donkey Kong Bananza

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Ghost of Yōtei

Split Fiction

Donkey Kong Bananza

In my review of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD in early 2025, I wrote that Donkey Kong is among the very best Nintendo franchises. Well, it's gotten much better since then, thanks to Donkey Kong Bananza, which brought the burly mascot out of semi-retirement and immediately became the killer app on Switch 2.

Bananza achieves greatness in all areas. The controls are snappy and punchy (literally), the art direction is vivid and full of imagination, the music is rousing and eclectic, the story drives you forward (or downward), and the destructibility of each level allows invigorating navigational and problem-solving freedom. Overall, it's ambitious, fearless, and explosive, which is DK in a nutshell. Hopefully, for his sake, Bananza heralds a new, more prolific era for the Donkey Kong franchise, with many more nominations like this one.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Over the course of my gaming career, several games have made me tear up, and a special handful have caused me to outright cry. But I don't think any of them have made me shed tears within the first hour. That is, until Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. From the very beginning, thanks to its tortured production design, fiercely human protagonists, and cruel realities, it sinks its hooks in you. And for 45 or so hours it refuses to let go.

Or maybe, more accurately, you refuse to let it go. I mean, everything about the game captures your imagination: its unusual premise and twisted setting; its surreal art direction; its phenomenally talented cast of voice actors, who bring grounded, wounded heroes to life; the way the narrative pulls deftly on emotional and philosophical strings; a synergistic character ability framework that enterprising players can manipulate to confront even the toughest of enemies; and, perhaps most importantly, a dynamic turn-based combat system where dodging, parrying, and countering keeps you constantly on the edge of your seat.

If you haven't already, do yourself a favor and play Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, our pick for Overall Game of the Year 2025.

Astro Bot



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



Elden Ring



Metroid Dread



The Last of Us Part II



Resident Evil 2



God of War



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild



Uncharted 4: A Thief's End



Rocket League



Super Smash Bros. for Wii U



Super Mario 3D World



Journey



The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim



Mass Effect 2



Uncharted 2: Among Thieves



LittleBigPlanet



BioShock

