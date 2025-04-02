Nintendo Switch 2 Lineup of Games Announced So Far - News

Nintendo today announced Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5, alongside dozens of games.

The Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen in the US. A Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen. Pre-orders will open on April 9.

The list of confirmed games includes 21 on launch day, 26 games for 2025 after launch, three games for 2026, and eight games without a release window.

Here is the lineup of games announced during the Switch 2 Direct:

2025

June 5 (Launch Day)

Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer

Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Deltarune (includes chapters 1, 2, 3, and 4)

Fast Fusion

Fortnite

Hitman World of Assassination – Signature Edition

Hogwarts Legacy

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Mario Kart World

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Split Fiction

Street Fighter 6

Survival Kids

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut

June 27 Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition June 19 Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army July 17 Donkey Kong Bananza July 18 Shadow Labyrinth – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition July 24 Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV July 25 No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files

Wild Hearts S August 27 Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition August 28 Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World September Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion Summer 2025 Drag x Drive

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Winter 2025 Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Holiday 2025 Marvel Cosmic Invasion

Witchbrook Late 2025 Pokémon Legends Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 2025 (No release date/window) Borderlands 4

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition

Goodnight Universe

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kirby Air Riders

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Professor Layton and The New World of Steam

Reanimal

Star Wars Outlaws

Two Point Museum 2026 Enter the Gungeon 2

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions

The Duskbloods TBA EA Sports FC

​EA Sports Madden NFL

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Hades II

Human Fall Flat 2

NBA 2K25

Project 007

WWE 2K

