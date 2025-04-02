Nintendo Switch 2 Lineup of Games Announced So Far - News
Nintendo today announced Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5, alongside dozens of games.
The Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen in the US. A Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen. Pre-orders will open on April 9.
The list of confirmed games includes 21 on launch day, 26 games for 2025 after launch, three games for 2026, and eight games without a release window.
Here is the lineup of games announced during the Switch 2 Direct:
2025
June 5 (Launch Day)
- Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer
- Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
- Deltarune (includes chapters 1, 2, 3, and 4)
- Fast Fusion
- Fortnite
- Hitman World of Assassination – Signature Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Mario Kart World
- Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
- Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Split Fiction
- Street Fighter 6
- Survival Kids
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut
June 27
- Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
June 19
- Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army
July 17
July 18
- Shadow Labyrinth – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
July 24
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
July 25
- No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files
- Wild Hearts S
August 27
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
August 28
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World
September
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion
Summer 2025
- Drag x Drive
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
Winter 2025
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
Holiday 2025
- Marvel Cosmic Invasion
- Witchbrook
Late 2025
- Pokémon Legends Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
2025 (No release date/window)
- Borderlands 4
- Elden Ring Tarnished Edition
- Goodnight Universe
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kirby Air Riders
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Professor Layton and The New World of Steam
- Reanimal
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Two Point Museum
2026
- Enter the Gungeon 2
- Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions
- The Duskbloods
TBA
- EA Sports FC
- EA Sports Madden NFL
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Hades II
- Human Fall Flat 2
- NBA 2K25
- Project 007
- WWE 2K
