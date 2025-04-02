By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Nintendo Switch 2 Lineup of Games Announced So Far

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 658 Views

Nintendo today announced Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5, alongside dozens of games.

The Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen in the US. Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen. Pre-orders will open on April 9.

The list of confirmed games includes 21 on launch day, 26 games for 2025 after launch, three games for 2026, and eight games without a release window.

Here is the lineup of games announced during the Switch 2 Direct:

2025

June 5 (Launch Day)

  • Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer
  • Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
  • Deltarune (includes chapters 1, 2, 3, and 4)
  • Fast Fusion
  • Fortnite
  • Hitman World of Assassination – Signature Edition
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Mario Kart World
  • Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
  • Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
  • Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  • Split Fiction
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Survival Kids
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  • Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut

June 27

  • Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

June 19

  • Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army

July 17

  • Donkey Kong Bananza

July 18

  • Shadow Labyrinth – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

July 24

  • Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

July 25

  • No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files
  • Wild Hearts S

August 27

  • Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

August 28

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World

September

  • Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion

Summer 2025

  • Drag x Drive
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

Winter 2025

  • Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

Holiday 2025

  • Marvel Cosmic Invasion
  • Witchbrook

Late 2025

  • Pokémon Legends Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

2025 (No release date/window)

  • Borderlands 4
  • Elden Ring Tarnished Edition
  • Goodnight Universe
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Kirby Air Riders
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  • Professor Layton and The New World of Steam
  • Reanimal
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Two Point Museum

2026

  • Enter the Gungeon 2
  • Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions
  • The Duskbloods

TBA

  • EA Sports FC
  • ​EA Sports Madden NFL
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
  • Hades II
  • Human Fall Flat 2
  • NBA 2K25
  • Project 007
  • WWE 2K

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.


3 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
ALinkInTime (2 hours ago)

Best launch day for a Nintendo system ever.

  • +4
G2ThaUNiT (2 hours ago)

From a first-party perspective, I can see why some may be disappointed with so few new games, but talk about a fantastic third-party lineup on day one!

  • +2
Slownenberg G2ThaUNiT (28 minutes ago)

Yeah third party is incredible for Nintendo. Third parties are finally back in full force on Nintendo after several console generations. But first party lineup outside of the incredible looking Mario Kart is extremely weak. They better have several major major first party games coming out in late Summer and Fall or the better hope that DK Bananza is gonna be a BotW moment for Donkey Kong and turns it into a major system seller. It feels like Nintendo is really gambling on DK being a huge system seller and Mario Kart pretty much selling the system by itself for months on end if DK doesn't manage to pull a banana out of his arse.

  • 0
