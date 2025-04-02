Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour Announced for Switch 2 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo has announced Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour for the Nintendo Switch 2. It will launch alongside the console on June 5 and is a paid digital-only title.

Read details on the game below:

Explore a variety of features and details the new system has to offer. Players can enter a virtual exhibition with Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour and gain insights into what makes Nintendo Switch 2 such a unique gaming experience. Through tech demos, minigames, and other interactions, players will get to know the new system inside and out in ways they may never have known about otherwise.

