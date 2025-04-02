Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour Announced for Switch 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 410 Views
Nintendo has announced Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour for the Nintendo Switch 2. It will launch alongside the console on June 5 and is a paid digital-only title.
Read details on the game below:
Explore a variety of features and details the new system has to offer. Players can enter a virtual exhibition with Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour and gain insights into what makes Nintendo Switch 2 such a unique gaming experience. Through tech demos, minigames, and other interactions, players will get to know the new system inside and out in ways they may never have known about otherwise.
This should be free and available on both switch 1 and 2. Strip any mini-games out for the Switch 1 version.
Nintendo welcome you to your newly purchased console with an additional price-tag.
It's baffling this is a paid title.
Gonna repeat here that I think it's a strictly terrible to move to be selling a game that looks more like a techdemo than 1-2 Switch after the PS5 completely raised the bar for "demo games" with Astro's Playroom (which was free). It just makes them look greedy, less people will play it and what they make from it will be peanuts anyhow.
Astro's Playroom is free, preinstalled to PS5, and has a campaign all while showing off DualSense and PS5.
Why is this paid?
Crazy that this is not a pack-in. Who would buy this as a standalone?! Such a bizarre decision. As a stand alone they may as well not have made this game, as a pack-in it adds to the feeling that you are getting $450 worth for the system.