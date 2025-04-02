Enter the Gungeon 2 Announced for Switch 2 and PC - News

/ 332 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Dodge Roll have announced roguelike action game, Enter the Gungeon 2, for the Nintendo Switch 2 and PC via Steam.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Teased by Dodge Roll’s Dave Crooks during today’s Nintendo Switch 2 showcase, Enter the Gungeon 2 is a reloaded, high-caliber sequel to the iconic bullet hell dungeon crawler, reinforced with a new 3D art style, new weapons and enemies and expanded gameplay.

Battle through areas familiar and unknown as the ruined Gungeon reveals its secrets to those brave enough to enter. Discover, unlock and master fantastic weaponry within its procedurally generated halls and destroy the legions of Gundead pouring forth from within.

Charge into dynamic battles against devilishly cute enemies, previously confined to the 2D plane, and delight as they are knocked around, tossed into the air and thrown deep into pits.

Choose from an expanding roster of Gungeoneers full of both familiar and new faces as you rescue and extract marooned heroes from the depths of the Gungeon. Become mighty through unexpected combinations of powerful passive items, explosive active items, blessings, curses and your own mastery over an impressive armory of weapons.

And seek to understand why you find yourself under assault in the Gungeon once again…

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles