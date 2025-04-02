FromSoftware Announces The Duskbloods for Switch 2 - News

posted 4 hours ago

FromSoftware has announced The Duskbloods for the Nintendo Switch 2. It will launch in 2026.

More details will be released on April 4 during a new Nintendo developer diary series, called Creator's Voice, that will feature game director Hidetaka Miyazaki.

The moontears will flow for one and one alone in The Duskbloods, a brand-new multiplayer title from the creators of DARK SOULS and ELDEN RING, FromSoftware. Available exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2, The Duskbloods launches next year.

