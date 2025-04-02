FromSoftware Announces The Duskbloods for Switch 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 805 Views
FromSoftware has announced The Duskbloods for the Nintendo Switch 2. It will launch in 2026.
More details will be released on April 4 during a new Nintendo developer diary series, called Creator's Voice, that will feature game director Hidetaka Miyazaki.
View the announcement trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
The moontears will flow for one and one alone in The Duskbloods, a brand-new multiplayer title from the creators of DARK SOULS and ELDEN RING, FromSoftware. Available exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2, The Duskbloods launches next year.
Nin must have made this deal before Elden Ring blew up...
I imagine making and exclusive deal now would be very hard for any platform to do with FromSoft
While I think you are right on the deal being done a while ago, if Nintendo went to FromSoft first and did a commission, FromSoft as a business was probably happy to take it, Elden Ring success or not.
This is the game that sold me to Switch 2. Spiritual sucessor to Bloodborne coming next year gives plenty of time to organize finances before buying the Switch 2, also time for having more meaningful first party offers
Wonder if sony has any say in anythinf since they partly own from software.
This looks reaaaally cool thou
Sony only owns 10%.... enough for a board seat but nowhere close to real decision-making control
Also, this deal was likely made wayyyyy before Sony bought that 10%
Sony owns 10% of Kadokawa, but they additionally own 14% of FromSoft directly.