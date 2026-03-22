Minecraft Dungeons II Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC, and Game Pass - News

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Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developers Mojang Studios and Double Eleven have announced Minecraft Dungeons II for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A hero’s work is never done! Disorder is brewing, and the world stands before a threat unlike any other. A new danger is growing in power, ready to descend upon the land and unleash mayhem.

Return to the world of Minecraft Dungeons in an all‑new action RPG adventure, brimming with high‑stakes encounters, thrilling challenges, and never‑before‑seen locations, as you set out to save a world in crisis. Will you and your allies prevail against the forces of evil and save the day once more?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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