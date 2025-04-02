Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Headed to Switch 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 597 Views
Square Enix announced Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.
The game is an enhanced version of Final Fantasy VII Remake. It first launched for the PS5 in June 2021 and for PC in December 2021. The sequel, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, is currently available on PS5 and PC.
View the announcement trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
Experience a modern reimagining of one of the most iconic games of all time on Nintendo Switch 2. Set in Midgar, players will immerse themselves in a standalone gaming experience designed for RPG players that crave unforgettable characters, a powerful story, and a strategic battle system that merges real-time action with command-based combat. Including FF7R EPISODE INTERmission, an additional story arc happening during the events of the game.
Finally the shackles have been removed...
I hope everyone who hasn't played this finally will
More than happy to buy it again
What shackles? It's been on PC for almost 3 years now.
The shackles of PlayStation being the only console able to play this for far too long.
Like I said to Hope, the exclusivity contract was over years ago. Nintendo would have had this game long ago if Switch was powerful enough to run it so there was no console shackles at all. Plus it's been on the Steam deck console for years as well.
The shackles of the console exclusivity contract lol
Hopefully from here we will actually see the FF ip start to grow again
The console exclusivity contract was over years ago though. There was no "shackles" being placed on the game coming to Switch afterwards. The issue was on Nintendo having a system that couldn't run the game until now. If there was any shackles, Nintendo put them on themselves. for being so under-powered.
it seems i stand corrected lol. Didn’t know that SquEnix was allowed to do this so soon…but ig they could! Big news for FF!!
One of my faves, glad it's going to another platform.
I know Xbox is more niche than PC, PlayStation, and Switch. But I hope Xbox players get this game too.
Very unlikely, there is more than likely a clause in the contract with Sony that specifically prevent it from being on Xbox. And whatever S/E says, until they are actually publishing it on Xbox, we can only assume that.
Also, Xbox is not a niche... 32M Xbox Series out there; and while you can argue that Xbox players do not like FF, this is just not true. I know most of people owning an Xbox Series that would love to have this game on the system.
So other than Sony preventing it; I do not see any good reason to do not publish it, even if only 5% or 10% of those Xbox owners buy the game, it is still good money... (And I'm pretty sure I am being very conservative here...)
Less than 5% of PS5 owners bought FF7 rebirth and FF16 so I don't think you are conservative 5 to 10%. If it does 3 million on Xbox FF would be much more popular on Xbox than it is now on PS if we adjust to the playerbase.
Fair enough, I was talking about Remake (which sold way more) but I guess numbers from Rebirth would make more sense so long after the game came out.
I still think they would make money out of it; I have no doubts about it; which also why I also believe they will not make the same mistake for the next entry.