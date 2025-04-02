Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Headed to Switch 2 - News

/ 597 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

The game is an enhanced version of Final Fantasy VII Remake. It first launched for the PS5 in June 2021 and for PC in December 2021. The sequel, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, is currently available on PS5 and PC.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Experience a modern reimagining of one of the most iconic games of all time on Nintendo Switch 2. Set in Midgar, players will immerse themselves in a standalone gaming experience designed for RPG players that crave unforgettable characters, a powerful story, and a strategic battle system that merges real-time action with command-based combat. Including FF7R EPISODE INTERmission, an additional story arc happening during the events of the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles