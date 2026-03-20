PS5 Once Again Outsells NS2 - Americas Hardware Estimates for February 2026 - Sales

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The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 339,369 units sold for February 2026, according to VGChartz estimates. The PS5 has sold 35.59 million units lifetime.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 281,175 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 5.95 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 100,206 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 21.44 million units. The Nintendo Switch was the fourth best-selling console with an estimated 55,706 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 58.90 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2018 are down by nearly 31,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 311,782 units in the Americas in February 2018.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2019 are up by nearly 39,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 124,000 units. PS4 sold 300,452 units for the month of February 2019 and Xbox One sales were at 223,945 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 45,869 (-11.9%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 100,983 units (-50.2%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 160,055 units (-74.2%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are up by over 56,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 98,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 10,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are up by nearly 14,000 units.

2026 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 0.58 million units, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 0.51 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.19 million units, and the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 0.10 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for February 2026 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 339,369 ( 35,592,115 ) Switch 2 - 281,175 ( 5,953,193 ) Xbox Series X|S - 100,206 ( 21,438,764 ) Switch 1 - 55,706 ( 58,896,870 )

USA hardware estimates for February 2026:

PlayStation 5 - 265,132 Switch 2 - 224,044 Xbox Series X|S - 81,606 Switch 1 - 40,063

Weekly Sales:

February 7, 2026 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 72,265 Switch 2 - 58,723 Xbox Series X|S - 22,000 Switch 1 - 12,793

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 56,457 Switch 2 - 46,863 Xbox Series X|S - 19,040 Switch 1 - 9,219

February 14, 2026 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 80,362 Switch 2 - 63,240 Xbox Series X|S - 24,367 Switch 1 - 13,606

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 62,783 Switch 2 - 50,401 Xbox Series X|S - 19,493 Switch 1 - 9,824

February 21, 2026 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 84,889 Switch 2 - 71,343 Xbox Series X|S - 25,181 Switch 1 - 14,492

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 66,320 Switch 2 - 56,806 Xbox Series X|S - 20,146 Switch 1 - 10,395

February 28, 2026 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 101,853 Switch 2 - 87,869 Xbox Series X|S - 28,658 Switch 1 - 14,815

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 79,572 Switch 2 - 69,974 Xbox Series X|S - 22,927 Switch 1 - 10,625

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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