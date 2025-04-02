Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Announced for Switch 2 - News

/ 387 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Koei Tecmo has announced Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment for the Nintendo Switch 2. It will launch this Winter.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is the newest title in the Hyrule Warriors series and is developed by Koei-Tecmo Games with support from Nintendo.

The game features epic battles against hordes of enemies as it tells the untold story from Hyrule's distant past of the Imprisoning War that ultimately led to the events of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Fans of the Legend of Zelda series and players of both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can experience the thrill of battle and this canonical tale featuring Princess Zelda, King Rauru, and other familiar characters.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

