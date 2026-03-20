PS5 Best-Seller as Sales Top 32M LT - Europe Hardware Estimates for February 2026 - Sales

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The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 290,650 units sold for February 2026, according to VGChartz estimates. The PS5 has sold 32.27 million units lifetime.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 192,560 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 3.94 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 was the third best-selling console with an estimated 31,942 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 39.71 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in fourth place with 22,913 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 8.55 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2018 are down by over 12,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 205,006 units in Europe in February 2018.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2019 are down by nearly 99,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 68,000 units. PS4 sold 389,246 units for the month of February 2019 and Xbox One sales were at 90,858 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 35,064 (-10.8%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 28,058 units (-55.1%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 61,611 units (-65.9%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 25,000 units, Switch 2 sales are up by nearly 36,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 3,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by nearly 5,000 units.

2026 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 0.56 million units, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 0.35 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 0.07 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.04 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for February 2026 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 290,650 ( 32,270,371 ) Switch 2 - 192,560 ( 3,940,709 ) Switch 1 - 31,942 ( 39,708,569 ) Xbox Series X|S - 22,913 ( 8,547,993 )

Weekly Sales:

Europe February 7, 2026 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 67,000 Switch 2 - 37,100 Switch 1 - 7,720 Xbox Series X|S - 5,153

Europe February 14, 2026 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 71,568 Switch 2 - 41,062 Switch 1 - 7,700 Xbox Series X|S - 5,370

Europe February 21, 2026 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 72,597 Switch 2 - 46,999 Switch 1 - 7,667 Xbox Series X|S - 5,787

Europe February 28, 2026 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 79,485 Switch 2 - 67,399 Switch 1 - 8,855 Xbox Series X|S - 6,603

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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