Nintendo Switch 2 Launches June 5, 2025 for $450 - News

/ 2,590 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo announced the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen in the US. A Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen. Pre-orders will open on April 9.

"Nintendo Switch 2 is the next step in at-home gaming that can be taken on the go based on eight years of play and discovery that began with Nintendo Switch," said Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa. "With its new features that expand the possibilities of gaming experiences, I truly believe that Nintendo Switch 2 is a leap forward in our journey of putting smiles on the faces of everyone that Nintendo touches."

View the overview trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2 below:

The Switch 2 feature a 7.8 inch LCD screen with 1080p resolution and support for HDR and up to 120 frames per second. It also has two USB-C ports, 256 GB of internal storage, and a new dock with 4K support.

The new Joy-Cons for the Switch 2 will officially have mouse controls and new C button will be used for a new GameChat feature. The SL and SR buttons will be larger than the original Switch.

The GameChat feature will be free until March 31, 2026, after which a Nintendo Switch Online subscription will be required. It will allow Switch 2 users to voice chat with other users with the use of a built-in microphone.

The new Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller features the C button, an audio jack, and new GL/GR buttons on the back.

A separate Switch 2 camera will also be available for purchase.

View the GameChat trailer below:

Nintendo Switch 2 comes with the following:

Nintendo Switch 2 console

Joy-Con 2 controllers (L+R)

Joy-Con 2 Grip

Joy-Con 2 Straps

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock

Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter

USB-C Charging Cable

Read details on the Switch 2 below:

GameChat Enables New Ways to Play Socially, All Together

With the new online feature GameChat, people can play games and talk like everyone is in the same room, even if they are miles apart. Whether sharing a victory or just waving hello, GameChat makes it feel like online friends around the world are on the same couch. Once GameChat is up, players can start a chat with friends anytime by pressing the C Button on the right Joy-Con 2 controller. The system’s built-in mic can be used to voice chat while playing games with up to 12 people in different locations. Up to four friends can share their screen, and if they connect a compatible USB-C camera, such as the Nintendo Switch 2 camera (sold separately), they can also video chat, seeing each other’s faces as they cheer, shout, or laugh while playing. Additional friends can join the chat via audio only. Until the end of March 2026, GameChat can be used without the need to have a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Afterwards, a Nintendo Switch Online membership will be required.

When initiating a GameChat session, the user invites people from their friend list. Safety features are in place to help players have a safe and secure chat experience, such as the ability to report a person while in a chat session. In addition, Nintendo recognizes the important role parents and guardians play in their children’s online experiences, so children under the age of sixteen will need their parent or guardian to approve their use of GameChat with an updated version of the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls App.

A Multitude of New Features and Experiences

A large, vivid screen that allows smooth motion expression

Nintendo Switch 2 has a large 7.9-inch built-in LCD screen that displays in full HD at 1080p while maintaining the same thickness of Nintendo Switch. Even while on the go, Nintendo Switch 2 offers vivid, detailed game experiences, as well as smooth graphics showcasing character movements and their rich facial expressions.

Joy-Con 2 controllers attach to the system with a “snap”

Joy-Con 2, the newly designed Nintendo Switch 2 controllers, magnetically attach to the Nintendo Switch 2 console. In addition, either Joy-Con 2 controller can be operated like a mouse by sliding it on a surface like a table or on a pair of pants. They can be used in multiple ways, including for games that require aiming.

A new freely adjustable stand and a new USB-C port

The angle of the new stable stand on the back of the Nintendo Switch 2 system can be adjusted freely so that players can find their preferred viewing angle. While Nintendo Switch has one USB-C port on the bottom of the system, Nintendo Switch 2 has a port on the top of the system as well, which makes it possible for players to use the included AC adapter to charge the system while playing in tabletop mode. It is also possible to connect a compatible USB-C camera, like the Nintendo Switch 2 camera accessory to enjoy video chat on GameChat.

Powerful processing speed and graphical performance

Nintendo Switch 2 has significantly improved CPU and GPU performance over Nintendo Switch, resulting in faster processing speed and enabling new visually advanced gameplay. It also makes it possible to achieve more detailed graphics and faster loading times.

Crisp audio quality and spatial 3D sound

On Nintendo Switch 2, the sound quality is more natural and clearer with an even more balanced sound range. When playing in handheld mode or tabletop mode, players will be able to experience games with even more immersive, three-dimensional sound.

Internal storage of 256 GB

The internal storage of Nintendo Switch 2, where digital games and save data are stored, is 256 GB, which is 8 times the storage capacity of Nintendo Switch. For additional storage, Nintendo Switch 2 only uses microSD Express cards, which have faster data reading speeds than previous microSD models.

Nintendo Switch games are also playable on Nintendo Switch 2

In addition to Nintendo Switch 2 games, Nintendo Switch 2 can play compatible physical and digital games released on Nintendo Switch. Some Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers and peripherals, such as the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, will also be usable on Nintendo Switch 2 by connecting them wirelessly to the system. For more information on the compatibility with Nintendo Switch games and accessories, please visit the Nintendo website.

The new Nintendo Switch 2 Dock

By connecting the Nintendo Switch 2 Dock to a TV, users can output video at up to 4K resolution and play games at up to 120 fps, via compatible games and TVs.

Multiple people can play one title with GameShare

With GameShare, a new Nintendo Switch 2 feature, players can share and play the same game with others who do not have the game. If one person has a Nintendo Switch 2 system and a game compatible with GameShare, that person can invite others to temporarily play the same game together via local play with their Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch system. Between Nintendo Switch 2 systems, GameShare can also be used along with GameChat for online play, so that players can chat with others while all of them play the same game.

Virtual game cards add benefits to digital games

With virtual game cards, players can easily manage all their purchased digital games, play games on two different systems, or even lend or borrow games. The virtual game card menu shows all of the digital games purchased with a user’s Nintendo Account, making it easy to access the games and load them on the system. Once a virtual game card is loaded onto a system, it can be played even if the system is not connected to the internet, and other users who are on that system can also play the game. Additionally, digital games can be lent and borrowed among members of the same Nintendo Account family group in the form of virtual game cards via local wireless communication.

Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Online will be available on Nintendo Switch 2. On Nintendo Switch 2, players with a Nintendo Switch Online membership will be able to use features like GameChat along with existing online features. For a limited time, all Nintendo Switch 2 owners can access GameChat without a Nintendo Switch Online membership through the GameChat Open-Access period, which lasts until the end of March 2026. After that time, a Nintendo Switch Online membership will be required to use GameChat. In addition, for Nintendo Switch 2 owners, Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics will be released right at the system’s launch. Players with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership and a Nintendo Switch 2 system will be able to access a growing collection of Nintendo GameCube games with clearer image quality and higher resolution than the original releases. The classic game lineup available at release will be F-Zero GX, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and SOULCALIBUR II. Along with the classic games, a dedicated wireless controller designed after the original GameCube controller will be available for purchase by paid Nintendo Switch Online members.

Variety of accessibility features

In addition to existing accessibility features on Nintendo Switch, to support players’ wide range of gameplay styles, Nintendo Switch 2 offers a variety of new accessibility options including the ability to adjust font size, enable screen reader, and speech-to-text features within GameChat.

Safe and secure game experience on Nintendo Switch 2

With the Nintendo Switch Parental Control app, parents can easily support their children’s gameplay by using their smart device to check what kind of games their children play or set limits on how long the system can be used daily. As for GameChat, children under the age of 16 will need the parent’s or guardian’s approval on the Nintendo Switch Parental Control app to start a chat, which makes it possible for parents and guardians to manage their children’s chat experience securely.

Nintendo Switch 2 will be available for pre-order in North America from participating retailers beginning on April 9, 2025.

New Games for a New System

Nintendo Switch 2 will launch with games that highlight its new capabilities while bringing everyone along for the ride. From brand new titles and system exclusives, like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, to exhilarating experiences like EA SPORTS Madden NFL and Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, to upgraded versions of Nintendo Switch games like Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV and Sid Meier's Civilization® VII – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, there is much to share and play.

Put the pedal to the metal in Mario Kart World, a brand-new experience set in a vast interconnected environment. Race seamlessly across connected courses that deliver Mario Kart racing like never before. Twenty-four drivers can compete in a race. Participate in the new Knockout Tour mode, where you’ll barrel through back-to-back courses and checkpoints, with no pit stops along the way. If a player doesn’t make it to each checkpoint at a high-enough placement, they will be eliminated. And in Free Roam, it’s possible to go off the racetrack and drive in any direction you wish, explore areas that pique your interest and take some photos at scenic spots with a group of friends. Mario Kart World races onto Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5. More details will be revealed in a Mario Kart World Direct presentation on April 17 at 06:00 PST / 09:00 EST.

Get ready for Donkey Kong Bananza, a brand-new 3D platforming action adventure – available exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2. Crash, bash, and climb through nearly everything in DK’s path and tear off chunks of terrain to swing around and throw in groundbreaking exploration. The more that is demolished with powerful punches, the more areas open up to discover. Break on through this adventure full of mayhem, surprises and bananas when Donkey Kong Bananza crashes onto Nintendo Switch 2 July 17.

The new capabilities of Nintendo Switch 2 allow for compatible physical and digital games released on Nintendo Switch to receive paid Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade packs featuring enhanced graphics, exclusive content offerings, and new gameplay experiences.

Star in Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV, featuring unique new modes and minigames that showcase mouse controls, the system’s built-in mic, and Nintendo Switch 2 camera (sold separately). Invite friends to join Bowser Live, a game show-themed experience with 2v2 team battles and physical challenges! But beware: Losing teams may have to answer to Bowser himself! Get ready to see what’s new in this party when it launches July 24.

See the Kingdom of Hyrule in a whole new way with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, available with performance upgrades on Nintendo Switch 2. Smoother frame rates, faster load times, and better graphics will make for a fresh experience when revisiting these adventures, and now players will also have a little extra help. Also on the way is an update to the Nintendo Switch App (previously known as the Nintendo Switch Online App), called ZELDA NOTES. This game-specific service is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of the games and helps players navigate to various locations, like that difficult-to-find shrine or hidden Korok, and will even feature commentary from Princess Zelda herself that was not part of the original games. Both upgraded titles will be available from Nintendo Switch 2 launch day, June 5.

Kirby’s 3D platforming adventure gets an extra Nintendo Switch 2 boost in Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World. A mysterious meteor crashes in the world of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, revealing a new story for Kirby. He must use his abilities, including new Mouthful Modes, to clear a trail through uncharted territory. The upgrade pack will include this new content which can be played in single-player and local co-op, as well as improved performance for the entire game. Jump into Kirby’s star-crossed world when it launches August 28.

The galaxy’s greatest bounty hunter Samus Aran returns in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. This title will release on both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, with the latter allowing for both standard controls and Joy-Con 2 mouse controls as players wield Samus's arm cannon with more precision, plus enhanced visuals and performance. Choose between Quality Mode and Performance Mode, both of which support HDR, based on your preference and playstyle. Explore the immersive world in 4K at 60 fps or enjoy smoother action in full HD at 120 fps on compatible displays when the game launches in 2025.

In Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, you can enjoy your adventure in Lumiose City on Nintendo Switch 2 with enhanced resolution and frame rates, coming late 2025.

Kirby Air Riders, a brand-new title originated from the Nintendo GameCube classic racing-action game Kirby Air Ride, and Masahiro Sakurai, the director of the Super Smash Bros. series, was announced for release this year. The trailer revealed a dramatic introduction of Kirby on his Warp Star machine and other Kirby air riders on a variety of unique machines, as they joined together on a racetrack. Kirby Air Riders will glide onto Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025.

Use the Joy-Con 2 mouse controls and enjoy a new experience by strapping into Drag x Drive. A new online 3v3 game experience, Drag x Drive (pronounced “Drag and Drive”) challenges players to use the mouse controls with both Joy-Con 2 at the same time to intuitively steer, speed up, perform tricks and make plays such as dunks. Get ready to gear up when Drag x Drive launches on Nintendo Switch 2 this summer.

While it’s understandable that players will want to hit the ground running (or racing) with Nintendo Switch 2, they can also explore a variety of features and details the new system has to offer. Players can enter a virtual exhibition with Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour and gain insights into what makes Nintendo Switch 2 such a unique gaming experience. Through tech demos, minigames and other interactions, players will get to know the new system inside and out in ways they may never have known about otherwise. Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour will be available to buy from Nintendo eShop from Nintendo Switch 2 launch day, June 5.

Exciting Games from Global Developers and Publishers

From acclaimed hits like SPLIT FICTION and ELDEN RING to sports phenoms like EA SPORTS Madden NFL and NBA 2K, and highly anticipated games like Hades II and Borderlands 4, Nintendo Switch 2 is the place where players can find the full range of gaming experiences. Here are some of the games coming to Nintendo Switch 2 from development and publishing partners.

The Duskbloods: The moontears will flow for one and one alone in The Duskbloods, a brand-new multiplayer title from the creators of DARK SOULS and ELDEN RING, FromSoftware. Available exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2, The Duskbloods launches next year. Read more in our upcoming developer diary series, Creator's Voice, with the game’s director Hidetaka Miyazaki, coming on April 4th.

Hades II: Battle beyond the Underworld to vanquish the Titan of Time as the Princess of the Dead in this bewitching sequel to the original rogue-like dungeon crawler. Hades II lets players explore a bigger, deeper mythic world with the full might of Olympus at their call in a story that reacts to their every setback and accomplishment. The game is coming first on console to both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, taking advantage of the new system’s higher-definition display with responsive action at a target of 60 frames per second. Look out for more information about Hades II later this year.

EA SPORTS Madden NFL and EA SPORTS FC: EA SPORTS is bringing fans together from across the world – both on the pitch and on the gridiron. EA SPORTS Madden NFL and EA SPORTS FC will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

NBA 2K and WWE 2K: Dominate on the court and in the ring — NBA 2K and WWE 2K are coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is the newest title in the Hyrule Warriors series and is developed by Koei-Tecmo Games with support from Nintendo. The game features epic battles against hordes of enemies as it tells the untold story from Hyrule's distant past of the Imprisoning War that ultimately led to the events of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Fans of the Legend of Zelda series and players of both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can experience the thrill of battle and this canonical tale featuring Princess Zelda, King Rauru, and other familiar characters. Fight for Hyrule’s future when Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment comes to Nintendo Switch 2 this winter.

SPLIT FICTION: Jump between sci-fi and fantasy worlds in this co-op action adventure, where contrasting writers Mio and Zoe have become trapped in a simulation of their own stories. SPLIT FICTION keeps you on the edge of your couch with weird and unexpected moments as players have to coordinate and work together to overcome challenges. Players can also invite a friend to play with for free via cross-play on Nintendo Switch 2 with Friend’s Pass. Jump into the action when SPLIT FICTION releases the same day as Nintendo Switch 2.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition: For the first time, Nintendo players can step into the shoes of V — a mercenary determined to become a legendary cyberpunk in Night City. With the powerful processing speed and graphical performance of Nintendo Switch 2, every neon-lit street and firefight feels more immersive than ever. With this edition, players can enjoy the full Cyberpunk 2077 experience, featuring the base game and the critically acclaimed Phantom Liberty spy-thriller expansion. Climb the ranks when Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition releases the same day as Nintendo Switch 2.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE: Experience a modern reimagining of one of the most iconic games of all time on Nintendo Switch 2. Set in Midgar, players will immerse themselves in a standalone gaming experience designed for RPG players that crave unforgettable characters, a powerful story, and a strategic battle system that merges real-time action with command-based combat. Including FF7R EPISODE INTERmission, an additional story arc happening during the events of the game, players can fight for the future of the planet when FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE comes to Nintendo Switch 2.

Street Fighter 6: Experience the next evolution of Street Fighter in Street Fighter 6 with three distinct game modes, new gameplay features, and enhanced visuals. Fight your way to the top with new game modes exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 like Local Wireless One on One and Avatar Matches. Enjoy new party modes utilizing Joy-Con 2 controllers like Gyro Battle and Calorie Contest. Plus, players can check out three new amiibo figures and 22 amiibo cards at launch. Choose from Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighter Edition, or the digital version of Street Fighter 6, for Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day.

Sid Meier's Civilization® VII – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: Steer the course of history in Sid Meier's Civilization® VII – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Featuring new mouse controls that offer a more intuitive experience, players’ decisions will shape the cultural lineage of their empire. Construct cities and architectural wonders, improve your civilization with technological breakthroughs, and conquer or cooperate with rival civilizations as you explore the world. Whether you choose to follow history or forge your own path, create a legacy that echoes through the Ages when Sid Meier's Civilization® VII – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition comes to Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day.

Hogwarts Legacy: Experience Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before in Hogwarts Legacy, which has been updated with Joy-Con 2 mouse support, improved graphics and audio, seamless map load times, and controls for Nintendo Switch 2. Players can become the center of their own adventure with this open-world, action role-playing game as they discover magical beasts, customize their character, master spell casting, and become the witch or wizard they want to be. Rediscover the magic when Hogwarts Legacy arrives on the same day as Nintendo Switch 2.

BRAVELY DEFAULT FLYING FAIRY HD Remaster: Follow four Warriors of Light on a journey to restore the elemental crystals in the HD remaster of the Nintendo 3DS RPG masterpiece, BRAVELY DEFAULT. Experience an RPG that brings new depth to classic, turn-based battles with the introduction of the “Brave & Default” system – featuring an array of options to customize your characters with over 20 unique jobs. The game also includes quality of life updates and two new minigames that leverage the dual mouse controls of Nintendo Switch 2. BRAVELY DEFAULT FLYING FAIRY HD Remaster comes to Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day.

Borderlands 4: Experience outrageous enemies and killer loot on the dangerous new planet of Kairos in Borderlands 4. Become an unstoppable force blasting through enemies with an arsenal of weaponry. Deftly defy death from every direction as players flex their skill expression with glide, dodge, fixed-point grapple, and more. Hop into the action when Borderlands 4 launches on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025.

More adventure awaits in new and updated titles including…

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 : Two legendary Activision games return with new skaters, gnarlier tricks, a sicker soundtrack, and, for the first time in over a decade – new parks! Drop into cross-platform online multiplayer and relive the classic fun. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 launches on Nintendo Switch 2 this summer.

: Two legendary Activision games return with new skaters, gnarlier tricks, a sicker soundtrack, and, for the first time in over a decade – new parks! Drop into cross-platform online multiplayer and relive the classic fun. launches on Nintendo Switch 2 this summer. ELDEN RING Tarnished Edition: With over 28 million copies sold worldwide, ELDEN RING is an award-winning action RPG set in an authentic dark fantasy world. Explore treacherous dungeons and face epic boss battles. Including the base game, the SHADOW OF THE ERDTREE expansion, and new weapons, armor, a new Torrent appearance customization, and more, ELDEN RING Tarnished Edition arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025.

With over 28 million copies sold worldwide, is an award-winning action RPG set in an authentic dark fantasy world. Explore treacherous dungeons and face epic boss battles. Including the base game, the expansion, and new weapons, armor, a new Torrent appearance customization, and more, arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025. Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut : Discover the decadence and danger of 1988 Japan in Yakuza 0 Director's Cut . The definitive edition of the acclaimed origin story is coming first to Nintendo Switch 2. Players will have to fight through Tokyo and Osaka’s entertainment districts as Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima in an epic crime drama. With the Director’s Cut, players will find deeper insights into character backstories and incidents with never-before-seen cutscenes, plus, the new Red Light Raid online multiplayer mode. Yakuza 0 Director's Cut launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day.

: Discover the decadence and danger of 1988 Japan in . The definitive edition of the acclaimed origin story is coming first to Nintendo Switch 2. Players will have to fight through Tokyo and Osaka’s entertainment districts as Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima in an epic crime drama. With the Director’s Cut, players will find deeper insights into character backstories and incidents with never-before-seen cutscenes, plus, the new Red Light Raid online multiplayer mode. launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day. Fortnite : Whether you want to be the last player standing in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Reload, and Fortnite OG, or you want to explore LEGO Fortnite experiences, blast to the finish with Rocket Racing or headline a concert with Fortnite Festival – the choice is yours. Find it all in Fortnite on Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day.

: Whether you want to be the last player standing in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Reload, and Fortnite OG, or you want to explore experiences, blast to the finish with or headline a concert with – the choice is yours. Find it all in on Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day. Enter the Gungeon 2 : Experience the reloaded sequel to the iconic bullet dungeon crawler with Enter the Gungeon 2 . Featuring a new 3D art style, weapons, and new gameplay tricks, players can load in on Nintendo Switch 2 next year.

: Experience the reloaded sequel to the iconic bullet dungeon crawler with . Featuring a new 3D art style, weapons, and new gameplay tricks, players can load in on Nintendo Switch 2 next year. HITMAN World of Assassination – Signature Edition : Enter the world of the ultimate assassin in HITMAN World of Assassination – Signature Edition . Explore intricate environments as you use disguises and stealth to execute missions. Experience the best of HITMAN , HITMAN 2 and HITMAN 3 including the main campaign, contracts mode, escalations, and more. HITMAN World of Assassination – Signature Edition releases the same day as Nintendo Switch 2.

: Enter the world of the ultimate assassin in . Explore intricate environments as you use disguises and stealth to execute missions. Experience the best of , and including the main campaign, contracts mode, escalations, and more. releases the same day as Nintendo Switch 2. Project 007: Step into the shoes of James Bond and earn your 00 status. Featuring a wholly original Bond story, Project 007 will come to Nintendo Switch 2.

And that’s not all, as Nintendo Switch 2 welcomes STARSEEKER: Astroneer Expeditions, Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion, DELTARUNE, Survival Kids, Star Wars Outlaws, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and more!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles