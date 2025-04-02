Street Fighter 6 Coming to Switch 2 on June 5 - News

Capcom has announced Street Fighter 6will launch alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5.

Nintendo will also release three new amiibo figures and 22 amiibo cards at launch.

View the Nintendo Switch 2 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Experience the next evolution of Street Fighter in Street Fighter 6 with three distinct game modes, new gameplay features, and enhanced visuals. Fight your way to the top with new game modes exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 like Local Wireless One on One and Avatar Matches. Enjoy new party modes utilizing Joy-Con 2 controllers like Gyro Battle and Calorie Contest.

Plus, players can check out three new amiibo figures and 22 amiibo cards at launch. Choose from Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighter Edition, or the digital version of Street Fighter 6, for Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day.

