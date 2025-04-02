Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Coming to Switch 2 on June 5 - News

CD Projekt RED has announced Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will launch alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5.

Read details on the game below:

For the first time, Nintendo players can step into the shoes of V — a mercenary determined to become a legendary cyberpunk in Night City.

With the powerful processing speed and graphical performance of Nintendo Switch 2, every neon-lit street and firefight feels more immersive than ever. With this edition, players can enjoy the full Cyberpunk 2077 experience, featuring the base game and the critically acclaimed Phantom Liberty spy-thriller expansion.

