Crimson Desert Sales Top 2 Million Units - Sales

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Developer Pearl Abyss announced the open-world action-adventure game, Crimson Desert, has sold over two million units worldwide.

"We are incredibly humbled to share that Crimson Desert has sold through 2 million copies worldwide," said Pearl Abyss.

"Thank you so much to our fans, community, and everyone who has joined us in Pywel. We will listen closely to the wide range of feedback shared by the community and work to make improvements quickly, doing our utmost to make the journey ahead even more enjoyable for our players."

Crimson Desert released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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