Nintendo Switch 2 Accessory Prices Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 867 Views
Nintendo has announced the different prices for the Nintendo Switch 2 accessories.
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller will cost $79.99 / £74.99, while the GameCube wireless controller will cost $64.99 / £59.99.
The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera will cost $59.99 / £49.99. A Nintendo-branded 256 GB MicroSD Express card will cost $54.99 / £49.99.
UK My Nintendo Store states the Nintendo-branded MicroSD Express card and GameCube wireless controller will at first only be available to those who pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 console.
Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.
And the games are $70 minimum (donkey kong), $80 digital for mario kart, physical is $90 XD
Nintendo went from the affordable to the most expensive
Mario Kart digital is $50 if you get it with the system.
I saw that! Theyre gonna run out if theres that much of difference lol. Insane
$80 for the controller? Sad but expected. Absolutely wild that it is as much as most colors of DualSense (which got a price hike last year) despite mostly superior tech in DualSense.
mostly superior? how exactly?
gimmicky triggers that break easy and a touchpad?
I'll take the back buttons over some triggers I already turn off by default every single time lol
Not to mention the battery life will likely be 5x as long
Don't get me wrong... PS5 DS is currently my favorite controller but I'm not wow'd by any of its exclusive features and would much rather have a slimmed down PS5 DS that removed adaptive triggers, mic, speaker in favor of a cheaper price
I've had no trigger issues but the battery life is not great. Granted it gets me through most of my game sessions but I have to be diligent about putting it back on the charging stand after every use.
Is it known that Switch 1 Pro Controller works with Switch 2 and Switch 2 games?
Yes. "Users who have Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers and connect them wirelessly to Nintendo Switch 2 can play these games as they would on Nintendo Switch."
This line applies to SW1 games that are not compatible with the SW2 joy cons. i dont know if those same controllers would work for SW2 games themselves.
https://twistedvoxel.com/nintendo-switch-2-runs-switch-titles-with-enhancements-full-backwards-compatibility-list/
Buy from 8bitdo instead seriously.
The fact that is comes with back buttons as a standard when its still hard to find "quality" 3rd party controllers with back buttons is peak imo
I'm happy to support
8bitdo have been putting paddle buttons on their controllers for years now and beat out the official switch pro controller in reliability quite handily. they have controlers with hall effect sticksand paddle buttons for under 50 usd now.
Definitely! These days, I only use 8bitdo, GameSir, and Retro Fighters for modern retro controllers. I'm hoping Retro's GameCube controller, the BattlerGC Pro, is compatible with the Switch 2. Love that thing!