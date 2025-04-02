Nintendo Switch 2 Accessory Prices Revealed - News

Nintendo has announced the different prices for the Nintendo Switch 2 accessories.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller will cost $79.99 / £74.99, while the GameCube wireless controller will cost $64.99 / £59.99.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera will cost $59.99 / £49.99. A Nintendo-branded 256 GB MicroSD Express card will cost $54.99 / £49.99.

UK My Nintendo Store states the Nintendo-branded MicroSD Express card and GameCube wireless controller will at first only be available to those who pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 console.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

