Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster Announced for Switch 2

Publisher Square Enix and developer Cattle Call announced turn-baseed RPG, Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster, for the Nintendo Switch 2. It will launch alongside the console on June 5.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Story of Light and Shadow That Never Fades is Reborn

The Bravely series, an RPG franchise surpassing three million units (cumulative total of packages shipped and download sales.) worldwide—Bravely Default, the first title in this series and later the point of genesis for Octopath Traveler, comes to Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, 2025, remastered in high definition.

In addition to its classic tale of crystals and warriors of light, job-based party customization, and the series’ patented Brave & Default battle system, the game’s conveniences are further modernized for even more comfortable playability.

The story of light and shadow that never fades is reborn.

Make for the Distant Land of Luxendarc as a Warrior of Light

Without warning, the Great Chasm opened a hole in the world. Tiz is the sole survivor of a village swallowed whole by the chasm. In the depths of his despair, he encounters a young vestal named Agnes. Together they set off on a journey with the goal of closing the chasm and freeing the crystals swallowed by darkness….

They set off, entirely unaware of the significance of that goal.

Characters

Tiz Arrior (voicdd by Bryce Papenbrok in English) – A kind, young man hoping to rebuild his home.

(voicdd by Bryce Papenbrok in English) – A kind, young man hoping to rebuild his home. Agnes Oblige (voiced by Erin Fitzgerald in English) – A vestal seeking to awaken the crystals.

(voiced by Erin Fitzgerald in English) – A vestal seeking to awaken the crystals. Edea Lee (voiced by Cassandra Lee Morris in English) – A young woman in search of her own sense of justice.

(voiced by Cassandra Lee Morris in English) – A young woman in search of her own sense of justice. Ringabel (voiced by Spike Spencer in English) – A man relying on a strange book to uncover his past.

System

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster includes all the helpful features from the original Nintendo 3DS version, such the ability to speed up the pace of battle and adjust enemy encounter rates, plus new enhancements, like high definition graphics, a redesigned user interface, the ability to fast forward event scenes and two new minigames. The networking features used in the original version on Nintendo 3DS have been retooled for the Nintendo Switch 2’s free network connectivity.

Battle

Managing the brave points (BP) that determine the number of your actions is the cornerstone of battle in Bravely Default. Two commands bring a new dimension of enjoyment to battle: brave to expend BP and increase the number of actions taken in a turn, or default to shore up your defenses and accumulate BP for later.

Mix and match the various jobs you can obtain through battles against powerful foes to create even more strategic options!

