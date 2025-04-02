By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Donkey Kong Bananza Announced for Switch 2

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 597 Views

Nintendo has announced Donkey Kong Bananza for the Nintendo Switch 2. It will launch on July 17.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Crash, bash, and climb through nearly everything in DK’s path and tear off chunks of terrain to swing around and throw in groundbreaking exploration. The more that is demolished with powerful punches, the more areas open up to discover. Break on through this adventure full of mayhem, surprises and bananas.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.


10 Comments
Wman1996 (5 hours ago)

After 11 years, the DK IP is truly back.

HopeMillsHorror (5 hours ago)

Looks like a Mario Odyssey DK DLC

G2ThaUNiT HopeMillsHorror (4 hours ago)

Glad to see I’m not the only one who got those vibes lol

the2real4mafol (4 hours ago)

Finally a new 3D Donkey Kong! Last one was on the N64!

Pakuyasa (6 hours ago)

The game looks good but I was expecting 3D Mario

Wman1996 Pakuyasa (5 hours ago)

I'm expecting it between October 2025 to June 2026. I do think Nintendo will get it out in the first year. Maybe November 2026 if it takes past the first year.

SAguy Pakuyasa (2 hours ago)

That's 100% probably coming out next year for the Mario movie.

SecondWar (1 hour ago)

Not massively keen kn the DK redesign. Looks like DK Jr grown up.
Will definitely be getting this regardless.

