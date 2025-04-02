Donkey Kong Bananza Announced for Switch 2 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo has announced Donkey Kong Bananza for the Nintendo Switch 2. It will launch on July 17.

Crash, bash, and climb through nearly everything in DK’s path and tear off chunks of terrain to swing around and throw in groundbreaking exploration. The more that is demolished with powerful punches, the more areas open up to discover. Break on through this adventure full of mayhem, surprises and bananas.

