GameCube Coming to Switch Online Exclusively on Switch 2

Nintendo announced Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics will be available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day, June 5.

A Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership will be required in order to play Nintendo GameCube games.

GameCube titles available at launch includes F-Zero GX, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, SOULCALIBUR II, Super Mario Sunshine, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, Super Mario Strikers, Chibi-Robo, Luigi’s Mansion, and Pokémon Colosseum. More games are planned to be added.

A GameCube wireless controller will also be available for the Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day.

