PS5 Best-Seller, NS1 Tops DS - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for February 2026 - Sales

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The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 840,179 units sold for February 2026, according to VGChartz estimates. The PS5 has sold 91.04 million units lifetime.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the second best-selling console, with an estimated 811,435 units sold, to bring lifetime sales to 17.16 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 was the third best-selling console, with an estimated 194,736 units sold, to bring lifetime sales to 154.16 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in fourth place with 133,712 units sold, to bring its lifetime sales to 34.43 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2018 are up by nearly 5,000 units, as the Switch 1 sold 806,466 units in February 2018.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2019 are down by over 138,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 238,000 units. The PS4 sold 978,422 units for the month of February 2019 and Xbox One sales were at 371,516 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 199,360 (-19.2%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 142,920 units (-51.7%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 328,034 units (-62.8%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are up by nearly 46,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 80,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 15,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are up by over 15,000 units.

2026 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 1.60 million units, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 1.58 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.25 million units, and the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 0.37 million units.

This month the Nintendo Switch 1 has outsold the lifetime sales of the Nintendo DS to become the best-selling Nintendo platform of all-time.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for February 2026 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 840,179 ( 91,040,548 ) Switch 2 - 811,435 ( 17,162,549 ) Switch 1 - 194,736 ( 154,160,148 ) Xbox Series X|S - 133,712 ( 34,433,354 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for February 2026:

PlayStation 5 - 339,369 Switch 2 - 281,175 Xbox Series X|S - 100,206 Switch 1 - 55,706

Europe hardware estimates for February 2026:

PlayStation 5 - 290,650 Switch 2 - 192,560 Switch 1 - 31,942 Xbox Series X|S - 22,913 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for February 2026:

Switch 2 - 324,329 PlayStation 5 - 181,132 Switch 1 - 102,029 Xbox Series X|S - 5,579

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for February 2026:

PlayStation 5 - 29,028 Switch 2 - 13,371 Switch 1 - 5,059 Xbox Series X|S - 5,014

Weekly Sales:

Global February 7, 2026 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 195,698 Switch 2 - 177,302 Switch 1 - 34,611 Xbox Series X|S - 30,049

Global February 14, 2026 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 202,855 Switch 2 - 176,580 Switch 1 - 52,814 Xbox Series X|S - 32,128

Global February 21, 2026 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 205,657 Switch 2 - 196,937 Switch 1 - 56,121 Xbox Series X|S - 33,830

Global February 28, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 260,616 PlayStation 5 - 235,969 Switch 1 - 51,190 Xbox Series X|S - 37,705

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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