PS5 Outsells Switch 2 in the US in February 2026, Resident Evil Requiem Debuts in 1st - Sales

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The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the US for February 2026 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the four-week period of February 1 to 28.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was able to repeat its performance in January and came in second place in terms of units sold and dollar sales. After nine months on the market the Nintendo Switch 2 is tracking 45 percent ahead of the Nintendo Switch 1 despite its ninth month being November 2017.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was more than able to offset the declines in the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 1 as hardware revenue increased 22 percent year-on-year. PS5 dollar sales were down 10 percent, while Xbox Series X|S was down 32 percent, and the Nintendo Switch 1 was down 69 percent.

The Xbox Series X|S was the third best-selling console for the month.

Overall spending on video games in February increased one percent year-on-year from $4.52 billion to $4.56 billion. Spending on video game content was down less than one percent from $4.03 billion to $4.02 billion, while video game hardware sales increase 22 percent from $267 million to $326 million. Spending on accessories decreased three percent from $220 million to $215 million.

In terms of 2026 total sales, overall spending on video games is up two percent year-on-year from $9.08 billion to $9.26 billion. Spending on video game content increased one percent from $8.18 billion to $8.28 billion, while video game hardware sales grew 19 percent from $480 million to $574 million. Spending on accessories decreased three percent from $415 million to $401 million.

"Resident Evil: Requiem debuted as the best-selling video game of 2026 as overall spending in February grew slightly when compared to a year ago, reaching $4.6 billion," said Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella.

He added, "Resident Evil: Requiem’s blockbuster debut and a 27% boost in subscription services helped video game content spending stay flat when compared to February 2025. In hardware, Nintendo Switch 2 drove 22% year-on-year spending growth."

Resident Evil: Requiem debuted in first place in February and is the best-selling game of 2026 after its first month on the market. It was the best-selling game of the month on PlayStation, Xbox, and the aggregated PC storefront charts.

Dollar sales for the launch week of Resident Evil: Requiem were over 60 percent higher than 2021's Resident Evil: Village and over 40 percent higher in terms of units sold. This does not include bundled versions.

Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined debuted in seventh place in February and is the 14th best-selling game of 2026.

Other new games to debut in the top 20 includes Mario Tennis Fever in 11th place, God of War: Sons of Sparta in 14th place, My Hero Academia: All’s Justice in 17th place, and Resident Evil Generation Pack in 20th place.

Diablo II: Resurrected shot up the charts from 195th to 13th place in February. This was driven by the Steam release of Diablo II: Resurrected – Infernal Edition.

DOOM: The Dark Ages on the aggregated PC charts shot its way up from 92nd place to ninth place in February helped by the id Software Anniversary Sale promotional pricing on Steam.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for February 2026:

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in 2026 year-to-date:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on PlayStation platforms in February 2026:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on Xbox platforms in February 2026:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on Nintendo platforms in February 2026:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on PC in February 2026:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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