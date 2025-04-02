Mario Kart World Announced for Switch 2 - News

Nintendo has officially announced Mario Kart World for the Nintendo Switch 2. It will launch alongside the console on June 5.

More details on the game will be shared during an upcoming Mario Kart World Direct on April 17 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the gam below:

Put the pedal to the metal in Mario Kart World, a brand-new experience set in a vast interconnected environment.

Race seamlessly across connected courses that deliver Mario Kart racing like never before. Twenty-four drivers can compete in a race. Participate in the new Knockout Tour mode, where you’ll barrel through back-to-back courses and checkpoints, with no pit stops along the way. If a player doesn’t make it to each checkpoint at a high-enough placement, they will be eliminated. And in Free Roam, it’s possible to go off the racetrack and drive in any direction you wish, explore areas that pique your interest and take some photos at scenic spots with a group of friends.

