Kirby Air Riders Announced for Switch 2 - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo has announced Kirby Air Riders for the Nintendo Switch 2. It will launch in 2025.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Kirby Air Riders, a brand-new title originated from the Nintendo GameCube classic racing-action game Kirby Air Ride, and Masahiro Sakurai, the director of the Super Smash Bros. series, was announced for release this year.

The trailer revealed a dramatic introduction of Kirby on his Warp Star machine and other Kirby air riders on a variety of unique machines, as they joined together on a racetrack.

