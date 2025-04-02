Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Launches June 5 for Switch 2 - News

Marvelous announced Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma will launch alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5 for $69.99.

The game will first launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on May 30.

The classic action–RPG and life-simulation gameplay beloved by Rune Factory fans across the globe is boldly reimagined in Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma. This all-new adventure takes place in the never-before-seen eastern country of Azuma, where you will become an Earth Dancer and fight against the corruption spreading throughout Azuma to bring hope back to this once-prosperous land.

Choose from one of two protagonists whose destinies are intertwined by mysterious forces. Use sacred instruments to fight against the Blight’s many forms and restore the land to its natural glory. Take farming further, as you’ll manage more than a plot, rebuilding entire villages and cultivating new allies and resources along the way. Explore seasonal-themed villages heavily inspired by traditional Japanese culture, each with brand-new festivals and revamped fan-favorites, as well as charming romance candidates. Embrace your fate. The adventure of a new world awaits.

