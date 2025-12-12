The Game Awards 2025 - Winners, Announcements, Trailers, More - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 4,036 Views
The Game Awards 2025 took place tonight and it featured dozens of announcements and trailers, alongside the award winners.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was the biggest winner of the night as it won nine of the 13 awards it was nominated for. This includes Game of the Year. This a record for the most awards won at The Game Wards. The previous record was The Last of Us Part II with seven awards won in 2020.
Check out links to all the news, announcements, trailers, and winners below:
- The Game Awards 2025 Winners Revealed
- Two New Tomb Raider Games Announced, Including Remake and New Entry
- Control Resonant Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Larian Announces New Divinity Game
- Arcanaut Studios and Casey Hudson Announce Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Pragmata Launches April 24, 2026 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Resident Evil Requiem Trailer Features 2nd Protagonist Leon S. Kennedy
- Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Launches May 29, 2026 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Phantom Blade Zero Launches September 9, 2026 for PS5 and PC
- PlayStation and Bad Robot Games Announces Co-Op Shooter 4:LOOP for PS5 and PC
- Capcom Announces Mega Man: Dual Override
- Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Saros Delayed to April 30, 2026
- Cyber-Noire Shooter NO LAW Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Free-to-Play PvP Raid Shooter Highguard Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Invincible VS Launches April 30, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Blizzard Announces Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred Expansion
- Exodus Gets The Rise of Jun Aslan Trailer
- Phasmophobia Launches in 2026 for Switch 2
- Screamer Launches March 26, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Narrative Puzzle Adventure Game Order of the Sinking Star Announced for PC
- Puzzle Platformer Coven of the Chicken Foot Announced for PC
- Action RPG Stupid Never Dies Announced for PS5 and PC
- The Free Shepherd Announced for PS5 and PC
- South of Midnight Launches in Spring 2026 for Switch 2 and PS5
- Nagoshi Studio Announces Action-Adventure Game Gang of Dragon
- Lords of the Fallen II Gameplay Trailer Released
- Endnight Games Announces Forest 3
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
