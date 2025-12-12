The Game Awards 2025 - Winners, Announcements, Trailers, More - Article

The Game Awards 2025 took place tonight and it featured dozens of announcements and trailers, alongside the award winners.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was the biggest winner of the night as it won nine of the 13 awards it was nominated for. This includes Game of the Year. This a record for the most awards won at The Game Wards. The previous record was The Last of Us Part II with seven awards won in 2020.

Check out links to all the news, announcements, trailers, and winners below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

