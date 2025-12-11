Action RPG Stupid Never Dies Announced for PS5 and PC - News

by, posted 2 days ago

Developer GPTRACK50, a new studio led by former Capcom producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi, has announced Stupid Never Dies for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Werewolves, Lizardmen, Skeletons—In a world where monsters are part of everyday life, a bottom-rung zombie named Davy braves a deadly dungeon to bring back Julia, the frozen human he loved. Gear up for a delightfully wild, “BLAZING FAST GROWTH” action RPG—Stupid Never Dies!

Set in a monster-ruled otherworldly dungeon, Stupid Never Dies puts you in control of Davy, a timid zombie living at the very bottom of monster society. Defeat enemies, level up, and collect strange items to grow stronger on your quest to bring Julia, a frozen human girl, back to life.

Steal enemy abilities, customize your undead body with bizarre upgrades, and experience fast-paced combat packed with innovation.

Developed by GPTRACK50, a new studio formed by veteran action game developers, Stupid Never Dies delivers a single-player 3D action RPG experience unlike anything you’ve played before.

