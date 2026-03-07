NetEase Games to Stop Funding Nagoshi Studio as It Shrinks Game Development - News

NetEase Games will be cutting off funding to Nagoshi Studio in May, according to a spokesperson that spoke with Bloomberg.

Nagoshi Studio is led by Yakuza franchise creator Toshihiro Nagoshi and the reason for the end of funding is due to NetEase moving away from video game development. Employees at the studio were told of the decision on Friday, according to people familiar with the situation.

Nagoshi Studio was founded in November 2021 under NetEase Games after Toshihiro Nagoshi left Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.

The studio announced its first game, Gang of Dragon, at The Game Awards 2025. It is an action-adventure game set in Kabukicho, the iconic nightlife district of Shinjuku, Tokyo.

Funding to the studio was reportedly cut after NetEase Games discovered Gang of Dragon would require at least another 7 billion yen ($44.4 million) in order to finish development.

Nagoshi Studio will be allowed to go independent, however, it will need to pay out in order to keep its assets and brand.

