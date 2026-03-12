Switch 2 Once Again Dominates - Japan Hardware Estimates for February 2026 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in Japan with 283,640 units sold for February 2026, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch 2 has now sold an estimated 4.70 million units lifetime.

The Nintendo Switch 1 sold an estimated 86,155 units to bring its lifetime sales to 36.66 million units. The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 48,202 units to bring its lifetime sales to 7.42 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 3,861 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.70 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2018 are up by over 104,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 179,380 units in Japan in February 2018.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2019 are down by over 35,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 3,000 units. PS4 sold 83,325 units for the month of February 2019 and Xbox One sales were at 405 units.

Nintendo Switch 1 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 81,931 units (-48.7%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 104,830 (-68.5%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by -3,560 units (-48.0%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are down by over 32,000 units, Nintendo Switch 1 sales are up by over 11,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 5,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 2,000 units.

2026 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold an estimated 0.60 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 0.15 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 0.09 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.01 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for February 2026 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 283,640 (4,701,776) Switch 1 - 86,155 (36,661,650) PlayStation 5 - 48,202 (7,423,012) Xbox Series X|S - 3,861 (695,881)

Weekly Sales:

Japan February 7, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 68,439 PlayStation 5 - 11,158 Switch 1 - 8,907 Xbox Series X|S - 1,258

Japan February 14, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 60,091 Switch 1 - 26,508 PlayStation 5 - 11,602 Xbox Series X|S - 759

Japan February 21, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 65,846 Switch 2 - 28,451 PlayStation 5 - 17,536 Xbox Series X|S - 1,193

Japan February 28, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 89,264 Switch 1 - 22,289 PlayStation 5 - 15,082 Xbox Series X|S - 651

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

