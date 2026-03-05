Next-Generation Xbox Project Helix Announced, Can Play Xbox and PC Games - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma has announced its next-generation Xbox console, codenamed Project Helix.

The next-gen Xbox will lead in performance and be able to play Xbox and PC games. More details will be shared at GDC next week.

"Great start to the morning with Team Xbox, where we talked about our commitment to the return of Xbox including Project Helix, the code name for our next generation console," said Sharma.

"Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games. Looking forward to chatting about this more with partners and studios at my first GDC next week!"

