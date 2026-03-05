Next-Generation Xbox Project Helix Announced, Can Play Xbox and PC Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 24 minutes ago / 545 Views
Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma has announced its next-generation Xbox console, codenamed Project Helix.
The next-gen Xbox will lead in performance and be able to play Xbox and PC games. More details will be shared at GDC next week.
"Great start to the morning with Team Xbox, where we talked about our commitment to the return of Xbox including Project Helix, the code name for our next generation console," said Sharma.
"Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games. Looking forward to chatting about this more with partners and studios at my first GDC next week!"
Asha comes in, promises a return to Xbox as we knew it... announces next system will play PC games. lol
First, I think the Xbox community is quite happy to finally hear something again about Xbox Helix. Although it ain't much. But I dig that.
Second;
"Yes, hi, I'm interested in this PC, that Steam Machine over there, or the Xbox Helix over here. Can you help me decide which one would be the best choice?"
That will be the most important question for Xbox marketing, I think. And the memory crisis until 2028, maybe even 2029, will be the second most important.
Edit:
Sometimes I don't believe in coincidences anymore that Jason Schreier reported yesterday of all days that Sony would probably withdraw from PC ports.
You know what else Is able to play Xbox and PC games? PC..
This. There is one big advantage of doing this though. GTA 6 is a day one release on Xbox consoles but it's skipping PC