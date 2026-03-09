Microsoft CEO: We Will 'Always' Invest in Gaming and Xbox - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 614 Views
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and new Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma recently held an internal Q&A with employees (via Windows Central) in which Nadella stated Microsoft will "always" invest in gaming and Xbox.
"There are core identities in this company," said Nadella. "I don't think Microsoft will exist without these identities continuing to thrive. We're a platform company, a developer company. Being a knowledge worker company, and gaming.
"These are the main identities of what Microsoft has always meant, and will always mean. Therefore, we need to take that — we don't take it for granted. We need to renew it. I'm really thankful to Matt [Booty] and Phil [Spencer] and Sarah [Bond], and all of you who have built this franchise into its 25th year."
He added, "Frankly this applies to anything that we do. We should be in the core of what we do here for gaming's sake. It's not about anything other than being just an excellent company, and an excellent steward for what it means to produce great games, produce great systems and hardware.
"The trickle from that excellence to the rest of the company becomes straight forward. I joke with [NVIDIA CEO] Jensen Huang, if it wasn't for gaming [NVIDIA] wouldn't exist. Think about it, without DirectX, I don't think the entire GPU revolution, or the acceleration would've happened.
"That's why I'm long on it. Phil, he's always talked to me about how gaming is the largest entertainment category — what is gaming in its most expansive form going forward? This doesn't mean we walk away from people are doing today — when we think about a AAA game on a console. The question is about where else can we go to extend that. For me, we're long on gaming. We'll continue to invest, and we'll always do so. It's up to this team to show an excellence in execution, and creativity. Software always carries risk, but this is software with lots of creation risk. It's way different. But yet, we have to be the best-in-class at it."
Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma stated she has been spending as much time with the different teams at Xbox and that great games can't be "manufactured," but instead need to be "crafted."
I'm spending a lot of time thinking about how I can empower these worlds, these stories, and these characters," she said.
Satya chimed in stating, "The storytelling, why do we love games? They tell the stories, the mythologies that make us who we are. Getting down to that core, the craft that goes with it, this is the place where we have to get the cultural zeitgeist and then have it manifest in everything that we do. In the games, in the marketing approach, everything that we do in this brand represents that."
The CEO added that Xbox "at its best lifts the entire company" and hopes other parts of Microsoft can learn from Xbox. Gaming "emotionally touches us" and he "always" wants that aspect of Microsoft to exist.
Sharma did acknowledge Xbox has been facing difficulties of late as it has been in a transition phase. "Everything is being relitigated" when it come to Xbox's strategy.
"We have to make sure that the friends we have today, are the friends that you have tomorrow," said Satya on Xbox's existing customers. "You want to wake up feeling like your friendship has even grown stronger. We have to really make sure, whether it's console, whether it's PC, whether it's the lover of Forza, Halo, we really want to make sure they love us for what they expect us to do."
He added, "Attention is the a finite thing humans have. How can we earn permission, tastefully, for more of that attention? It brings joy back ... that's the thing I always think about. Gaming is an active engagement. It's not that passive 'scrolling' on things, and so on. I do want us to be the ones to bring back that active engagement. That's what console and PC represents in some sense. Why do people love the controller, the console, or their PC ... it's because you're immersed. I look at the reports. The level of hijacking of our attention that's going on ... I want us to reverse that. Joy in coding, joy in gaming, that's all I want us to live in. If we can bring that back, I think the world would be a better place for it."
"I want us to keep rediscovering that moment. The games people love, the consoles and systems people love, and really just doing the best job we can as a company. That's it. And that's all I want us to do," Nadella concluded. "For those fans who have counted on us, I just want to make sure that we live up to what they expect of us. I know there's a lot of feedback ... believe me, I'm on Twitter too sometimes ... but I really think it's that passion, though, that they have. This is the base of folks who just want us to do a fantastic job, of really doing what we're meant to do as team Xbox."
Microsoft last week announced its next-generation Xbox console, codenamed Project Helix. It will lead in performance and be able to play Xbox and PC games.
"Great start to the morning with Team Xbox, where we talked about our commitment to the return of Xbox including Project Helix, the code name for our next generation console," said Sharma at the time.
"Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games. Looking forward to chatting about this more with partners and studios at my first GDC next week!"
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
Show, don't tell.
Project Helix?
One (relatively small) "reveal" doesn't reverse the trust that they've lost for many. You may still trust them, but many others don't (including myself). We know pretty much nothing about it still. And the talk doesn't really help in that situation when they don't have mind-share. It serves to further annoy or foster ridicule from those who don't trust what's being said while there's not as much to be gained from those who are still in the camp of supporting the Xbox brand. It's been 2 solid weeks of headlines and trying to say all the right things without saying anything. It's tiring, and in my opinion the best thing they can do to foster trust is to show, not tell.
EDIT: I think the comment section here proves out my sentiment.
And if we are to dig into said reveal, the only thing it confirmed was the previous rumour that the next Xbox would work towards bridging the gap between PC and Xbox. In what capacity and with what policies or restrictions is entirely unknown and that is really the make or break stuff so for me it's hard to get excited while still knowing so little.
And I say all this as a formerly big Xbox fan. It's been tiring to watch them whiplash on strategy and bloat their PR instead of just quietly working towards building wonder and trust from my perspective. I'm ready to be "won back", but talking at me isn't going to do it.
Are you kidding?
They are investing so much money (way more than Sony) in their gaming division in the past 10 years (obviously including Activision purchase, that is one hell of a number by itself).
Whatever they do, it will never be enough for some people.
I mean, you can say that you do not like where they invested (or the way) the money, but asking them to show you that they are investing in Xbox/Gaming is kinda ludicrous at this point lol
I never said they weren't investing. Sorry I wasn't clearer about that. They absolutely are - more than ever in terms of pure dollars.
I was more addressing the part about how they are meeting players and developers where they want to be met and not taking that responsibility lightly and living up to expectations.
"We have to make sure that the friends we have today, are the friends that you have tomorrow," said Satya on Xbox's existing customers. "You want to wake up feeling like your friendship has even grown stronger. We have to really make sure, whether it's console, whether it's PC, whether it's the lover of Forza, Halo, we really want to make sure they love us for what they expect us to do."
Evidently based on games missing the platform and console and game sales slowing down, they haven't acted in a means that fostered that friendship so people aren't paying as much attention. And we can talk about how financially they have higher revenue than ever, but that's after absorbing Activision so things are masked and tricky to pick apart. Before that they were showing decline. I haven't done the analysis but I'd be curious to see how things look now financially in comparison to some kind of projected view of Xbox and Activision separately before combining.
I do not read bullshit.
You didn’t miss much. It mostly waffle where he doesn’t really say anything.
Are you reading back all of your comments in every Xbox related articles? Just curious :)