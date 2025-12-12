Nagoshi Studio Announces Action-Adventure Game Gang of Dragon - News

Nagoshi Studio has announced Kabukicho-set action-adventure game, Gang of Dragon. The only confirmed platform so far is PC via Steam.

An action adventure set in Kabukicho, the iconic nightlife district of Shinjuku, Tokyo.

Shin Ji-seong—portrayed by renowned Asian actor Ma Dong-seok—is a high-ranking member of a Korean crime syndicate based in Kabukicho. As he explores the streets of Shinjuku, Shin becomes entangled in underworld conflicts and forges intense, human connections that push him to confront his own sense of purpose.

Combat unfolds from a third-person perspective, centered on Shin’s overwhelming physical power. Engage enemies through brutal hand-to-hand strikes, precise blade attacks, gunplay, and high-impact vehicle action across the city.

Forge your own path through a story where violence and human bonds intertwine.

