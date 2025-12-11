Arcanaut Studios and Casey Hudson Announce Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic - News

Developer Arcanaut Studios in partnership with Lucasfilm Games and Game Director Casey Hudson have announced new single-player narrative-driven action RPG, Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic. it is in development for consoles and PC.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Developed by Arcanaut Studios in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic is a new single-player narrative-driven action RPG and spiritual successor to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Led by Casey Hudson, Game director of the original Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic and the Mass Effect trilogy, the team of veteran game developers and storytellers at Arcanaut Studios is crafting an epic interactive adventure across a galaxy on the brink of rebirth where every decision shapes your path towards light or darkness.

Fate is in your hands.

