Two New Tomb Raider Games Announced, Including Remake and New Entry

posted 2 days ago

Developer Crystal Dynamics at The Game Awards 2025 have announced two new Tomb Raider games.

The first game is Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a "reimagining" of the original Tomb Raider. it will launch in 2026 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

The second game is Tomb Raider: Catalyst, a new entry in the franchise. It will launch in 2027 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

View the Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis announcement trailer below:

View the Tomb Raider: Catalyst announcement trailer below:

Read details on Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis below:

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is a stunning reimagining of the 1996 genre-defining game.

As Lara Croft, harness your wits and athleticism to explore exotic locations lost to time—from the jungles of Peru to the ancient ruins of Greece, the deserts of Egypt, and a mysterious Mediterranean island shrouded in myth. Traverse treacherous landscapes, solve deadly contraptions, and face lethal predators as you hunt for the scattered pieces of the Scion, an artifact of immeasurable power.

Whether you're a veteran raider or new to Lara's world, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis delivers jaw-dropping visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5, modern game design, and new surprises, while honoring the spirit and atmosphere of Lara Croft's debut adventure.

Read details on Tomb Raider: Catalyst below:

Set in the wake of a mythical cataclysm that has unleashed ancient secrets and awakened mysterious guardian forces, Tomb Raider: Catalyst follows Lara Croft on a new adventure across Northern India.

