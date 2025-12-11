Capcom Announces Mega Man: Dual Override - News

/ 1,431 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Capcom has announced a new side-scrolling action platformer, Mega Man: Dual Override, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2027.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Mega Man returns in 2027 with a brand-new entry in the classic action platforming series! Override challenges and blast down legions of robots while springboarding across a new array of futuristic frontiers!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles