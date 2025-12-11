Capcom Announces Mega Man: Dual Override - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 1,431 Views
Capcom has announced a new side-scrolling action platformer, Mega Man: Dual Override, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2027.
View the announcement trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
Mega Man returns in 2027 with a brand-new entry in the classic action platforming series! Override challenges and blast down legions of robots while springboarding across a new array of futuristic frontiers!
PS4 and Xbox One still receiving games in 2027...
When the PS6 comes out, I would not be too surprised if smaller games in that first year are on PS4, PS5 and PS6.
The PS1 was getting games as late as 2005, and the PS2 as late as 2014. And doing cross-gen releases was much harder back then.
Exactly, PS1 and PS2 had tougher lifespan after getting a next console. Without internet and digital shop for them...
FIFA 14 has the distinction of being the only video game to be simultaneously released across three generations of consoles, coming out on PS2, PS3/360, and PS4/XBO, among others. I guess we'll see if it retains that distinction here in a couple of years.
Normally I would agree... but its a 2D/3D side scroller
Why wouldn't you release it on everything?
I mean why not, it looks like Mega Man 11. Which makes it all the weirder they announced it so far in advance.
The fact that this is set for release in 2027 means they just started development. No way a 2.5D should take this long to develop.
I was eating dinner during the VGAs and the moment I heard the orchestra start to play notes from the Dr. Wily Stage theme from MM2, I immediately perked up and ran to the TV like I was eight years old again. Just getting a new Mega Man game for the first time in so long made that announcement the highlight of the night for me.