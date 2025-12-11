Phasmophobia Launches in 2026 for Switch 2 - News

Developer Kinetic Games has announced the cooperative psychological horror game, Phasmophobia, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

The game is currently available for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

"We’re over the moon to reveal that Phasmophobia is coming to Nintendo Switch 2," said Kinetic Games CE and game director Daniel Knight. "It’s something both our community and all of us at Kinetic Games have wanted for a long time, so we’re really happy this long-kept secret is finally out there. With 1.0 on track for 2026, it’s an exciting time to have new players get to experience the game. We’re so glad that Switch 2 players will be able to join us for everything that’s coming, as well as jump into the wealth of content we’ve added throughout 2025."

View the Switch 2 announcement trailer below:

