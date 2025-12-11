Phantom Blade Zero Launches September 9, 2026 for PS5 and PC - News

Developer S-GAME announced the action RPG, Phantom Blade Zero, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on September 9, 2026.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

S-GAME presents Phantom Blade Zero, a fusion of classic Wuxia storytelling and exhilarating action powered by Unreal Engine 5. You play as Soul, a warrior with only sixty-six days left to live. Fend off assassins, unravel world-ending conspiracies, and defend your values with your life.

The Lone Wolf’s Path

Framed for the death of his master and left with a ruined heart, Soul has sixty-six days to live. Alone and hunted by his former comrades, he moves through a world of shifting loyalties and silent blades—determined to unravel the conspiracy that has condemned him.

Rain mixes with blood, mercy entangles with vengeance. Soul’s journey is one of love, hate, and the fragile search for what it means to have a heart.

A Masterful Blend of Traditional Wuxia, Fantasy, and Folk Horror

Explore a world beyond imagination. Shifting realities, echoes of memories long since passed, augmentation, and beings of higher power await in Phantom Blade Zero.

A rumor, a story, a whisper—every thread a trail to unraveling a larger mystery. Navigate through a web of intrigue and lies to uncover the truth.

An Extensive Arsenal is at Your Disposal

A fighter’s worth lies in their weapons.

Over thirty weapons are yours to wield, with more than twenty unique “Phantom Edges” to mix and match to suit your playstyle.

Defeat powerful foes to obtain their weapons, and with it, their signature techniques. Grow your arsenal and defeat all who stand in your path.

Introducing “Kungfupunk”

Inspired by the Golden Age of Hong Kong action films, the world of Phantom Blade Zero blends fierce martial arts with machinery, amplifying an exhilarating clash of steel on steel.

Ancient codes meet iron and smoke; tradition thrums to a modern beat. A new style is forged in this melding of mediums. This is Kungfupunk.

An Authentic Kungfu Experience

Built in Unreal Engine 5 and through the use of state-of-the-art motion capture, Phantom Blade Zero brings together legendary fight choreography from Hong Kong’s Golden Age of martial arts cinema.

Every strike and stance draws from authentic martial arts techniques, captured with the precision of film, is reborn through modern game design.

This is Chinese kungfu reimagined for a new generation.

