Endnight Games Announces Forest 3 - News

Developer Endnight Games at The Game Awards 2025 announced the third entry in the Forest series, Forest 3. Platforms and a release date weren't announced, however, it is likely coming to at least PC.

Other entries in the survival series includes The Forest and Sons of the Forest.

View the announcement trailer below:

