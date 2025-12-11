The Free Shepherd Announced for PS5 and PC - News

Frame Interactive has announced atmospheric adventure game, The Free Shepherd, for the PlayStation 5 and PC. It will launch in 2027.

The Free Shepherd is a single player atmospheric adventure where you are an energetic and loyal sheepdog. Run fast and free in a beautiful but troubled world. Herd masses of lost sheep to a secret refuge. Discover a mysterious calamity that only you can stop.

