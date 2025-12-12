Lords of the Fallen II Gameplay Trailer Released - News

by, posted 1 day ago

Publisher CI Games and developer Hexworks have released the gameplay reveal trailer for the dark fantasy action RPG, Lords of the Fallen II.

"We are excited to share this first gameplay look for Lords of the Fallen II at The Game Awards," said game director James Lowe. "Designed and developed in accordance with our players-first philosophy, we look forward to seeing the community’s reaction to the faster and more brutal combat, the significantly greater enemy variety, and the more spectacular boss battle showdowns. And this is just the beginning."

Lords of the Fallen II is a dark fantasy action RPG where brutal, Soulslike combat meets a world splitting at its core. Battle against the darkness in an epic adventure across a shattered kingdom. One world. Two realms. No mercy.

Realm by realm, nation after nation, the Umbral darkness consumed all in Her path. Now, centuries later, only one Kingdom remains; a sacred land, shrouded by an ancient force. Or so it was…

Stolen by the Gods themselves, mankind is left forsaken, defenseless against the darkness. Unless this force is restored, the shadow of death will devour all. But how do you kill… an immortal?

A hero must rise, for a God to fall.

Explore a Broken World

Journey across a vast, war-torn kingdom crumbling from within, as the realms of living and dead begin to bleed into one. From moonlit citadels to time-ravaged temples, tread carefully, for each step forward may well be your last.

Master Tactical Combat

Engage in intense, Soulslike battles where every strike counts thanks to a fast, fluid and aggressive combat system. Whether steel or sorcery, melee or ranged, experiment with countless builds to overcome each unique enemy encounter before delivering an arena-drenching execution.

Battle Monstrous Bosses

Confront colossal abominations forged in a world without hope and void of mercy. Each distinct showdown will prove a brutal test of skill, grit, and unyielding will. Though aid is at hand, should you seek it…

Harness the Umbral

As bearer of the Umbral lamp, you have the ability to pass between the realms of the living and the dead, each with its own pathways, treasures, and of course, nightmarish creatures. But even greater, darker powers await you on this journey…

Lords of the Fallen II will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store in 2026.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

