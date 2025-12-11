Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

Publisher Sega and developer Creative Assembly have announced Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Wage total war in the 41st Millennium.

Total War‘s award-winning fusion of turn-based strategy and colossal real-time battles descends into the grim, science-fantasy universe of Warhammer 40,000.

In the Era Indomitus, the galaxy is aflame with endless war, and every soul’s survival hangs by a thread. Take command of iconic factions, customize your war machine, and engage in devastating battles as you carve a bloody warpath across the stars.

There is no time for peace. No respite. No forgiveness. There is only war.

Command Four Iconic Factions

Lead campaigns across the void with four radically distinct factions, each forged with their own unique array of lore-inspired gameplay features, devastating weaponry, apocalyptic war machines, and methods of warfare.

Space Marines: Genetically enhanced weapons of war, these warriors are few in number but each is the equal of a host of lesser troops. Clad in sacred power armor and wielding deadly weaponry, they are an uncompromising force that strikes with devastating and unyielding precision.

Genetically enhanced weapons of war, these warriors are few in number but each is the equal of a host of lesser troops. Clad in sacred power armor and wielding deadly weaponry, they are an uncompromising force that strikes with devastating and unyielding precision. Orks: Brutish hordes of destruction, they are unrelenting, countless and live for war. Storming the battlefield in endless mobs, they brandish unpredictable weapons and clanking war machines.

Brutish hordes of destruction, they are unrelenting, countless and live for war. Storming the battlefield in endless mobs, they brandish unpredictable weapons and clanking war machines. Aeldari: An ancient and waning alien race, who once ruled the stars, but now find themselves scattered, battling against extinction. Swift and elusive, they strike with psychic precision and elegant weaponry, exploiting weakness before vanishing into shadow.

An ancient and waning alien race, who once ruled the stars, but now find themselves scattered, battling against extinction. Swift and elusive, they strike with psychic precision and elegant weaponry, exploiting weakness before vanishing into shadow. Astra Militarum: The massed ranks of humanity’s largest fighting force are a bulwark of flesh and steel. Their legions of soldiers’ march beneath the roar of battle-tanks and the thunder of artillery, grinding enemies into ruin with disciplined fury and sheer determination.

Customize Your War Machine

Step into battle with renowned sub-factions and warlords from the Warhammer 40,000 universe – or forge your own custom army with an unparalleled set of customization options that bring tabletop freedom to life.

Personalize Your Army – Name your warband, choose your colours, and emblazon your regiments with an array of iconography that strikes fear into the hearts of your enemies.

– Name your warband, choose your colours, and emblazon your regiments with an array of iconography that strikes fear into the hearts of your enemies. Modify Your Warriors – Tailor your faction’s combat philosophy for both campaign and battle, arming them with your own unique fusion of devastating tactical abilities, signature traits, and arcane wargear.

Wage War On A Galactic Scale

Wage war across a galactic sandbox where there is no peace, only war. Expand your empire turn by turn; capturing planets, upgrading fleets, and managing your war economy as you carve a path through the stars to dominance.

Fight to determine the fate of entire worlds. Conquer and develop strongholds, bombard enemies from orbit, and deploy your armies to the ground to engage in breathtaking real-time battles over planetary installations and regions.

And when the threat becomes too great, consider unleashing apocalyptic weaponry to erase entire planets from existence.

Engage In Devastating Combat

Command vast armies of battle-hardened warriors in brutal, tactical engagements across war-torn worlds featuring distinct biomes, battlefield types, and dynamic destruction.

Recruit from a deadly arsenal of faction-specific units, including powerful veterans, elite combat squads, towering walkers, and immense war machines. When the going gets tough, call in reinforcements to reignite your war effort.

Strategically deploy powerful abilities to dominate the flow of battle, from haphazard artillery bombardments to aerial strafing runs and laser-powered strikes. Every impact reshapes the terrain, creating new cover and fresh tactical opportunities.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

